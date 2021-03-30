JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will be having its monthly meat raffle on Saturday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m.

The Horseshoe League will be having its yearly meeting the same day at 1 at Tappers. Beanbags also soon will organize.

The Legion bar is open to the public on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Post 305 has exceeded 100% membership for the third year in a row.

