JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will be having its monthly meeting on Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m. The Legion is open Wednesday nights for Horseshoes at 5:30. Friday the bar opens at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.
Phil Jasurda, Randy Else, Mark Racanelli, Mike Ninmann and Bob Orval picked up cemetery flags. Members soon will be getting renewal notices for the 2022 membership year.
