JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll students for the second quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

Honor Roll is achieved with a 3.00-3.49 grade-point average and High Honor Roll with a 3.5-4.00 GPA. Those students with an asterisk after their name achieved a 4.00 GPA for this quarter.

High honor roll

Seniors: Haddie Altreuter, Austin Anton-Pernat*, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath*, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Denalyn Siewert*, Logan Sullivan*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk.

Juniors: Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Olivia Carlson, Matthew Gruss, Kylie Hehr*, Brittany Rue, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner, Josey Whitehouse, Rodney Yang.

Sophomores: Jenna Baneck*, Dylan Bredlow, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Maggie Markus*, Hannah Seaborn*, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, Mason Zember.

Freshmen: Molly Altreuter, Lainey Benz, Madilyn Brigowatz*, Maria Burke*, Molly Burke*, Marlen Calderon, Hailey Fincutter*, Natalie Frey, Tanner Herman, Rylee Hucke, Kiya Imig, Alan Mares, William Mattert, Dominique Patterson-Petty, Charles Rouhoff, Anthony Van Dyck, Carson Vaughn, Hailee Walk, Ryan Wildes*

Honor roll

Seniors: Shaula Avalos, Parker Berres, Brandon Blanke, Jacob Constable, Logan Eells, Chase Hallam, Kevin Morales, Adriell Patterson, Ayden Schwartz, Dylan Vanover, Madisyn Wagner, Whitney Wright.

Juniors: Daniel Borkowski, Michael Caminata, Gurinderpal Khasria, Hannah Koch, Ella Olszewski, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Brooklyn Patterson, Ethan Richardt, Alyssa Sadowski, Trinity Vallo.

Sophomores: Hannah Buss, Jenna Fincutter, Connor Gerstner, Hailey Kvalheim, Aiden Ryan, Xanthe Sanchez, Emilie Schmidt, Cole Schwartz, Tyler Skogman, Domenico Vassallo, Noah Westrich.

Freshmen: Sierra Cole, Mary Colon, Briar Klemolin, Dameon Klingman, Shawn Richardt, Gabriel Rodriguez, Brock Witterholt.

