Creek school district announces honor roll students Feb 2, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll students for the second quarter of the 2021-22 school year.Honor Roll is achieved with a 3.00-3.49 grade-point average and High Honor Roll with a 3.5-4.00 GPA. Those students with an asterisk after their name achieved a 4.00 GPA for this quarter.High honor rollSeniors: Haddie Altreuter, Austin Anton-Pernat*, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath*, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Denalyn Siewert*, Logan Sullivan*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk.Juniors: Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Olivia Carlson, Matthew Gruss, Kylie Hehr*, Brittany Rue, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner, Josey Whitehouse, Rodney Yang.Sophomores: Jenna Baneck*, Dylan Bredlow, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Maggie Markus*, Hannah Seaborn*, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, Mason Zember.Freshmen: Molly Altreuter, Lainey Benz, Madilyn Brigowatz*, Maria Burke*, Molly Burke*, Marlen Calderon, Hailey Fincutter*, Natalie Frey, Tanner Herman, Rylee Hucke, Kiya Imig, Alan Mares, William Mattert, Dominique Patterson-Petty, Charles Rouhoff, Anthony Van Dyck, Carson Vaughn, Hailee Walk, Ryan Wildes*Honor rollSeniors: Shaula Avalos, Parker Berres, Brandon Blanke, Jacob Constable, Logan Eells, Chase Hallam, Kevin Morales, Adriell Patterson, Ayden Schwartz, Dylan Vanover, Madisyn Wagner, Whitney Wright.Juniors: Daniel Borkowski, Michael Caminata, Gurinderpal Khasria, Hannah Koch, Ella Olszewski, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Brooklyn Patterson, Ethan Richardt, Alyssa Sadowski, Trinity Vallo.Sophomores: Hannah Buss, Jenna Fincutter, Connor Gerstner, Hailey Kvalheim, Aiden Ryan, Xanthe Sanchez, Emilie Schmidt, Cole Schwartz, Tyler Skogman, Domenico Vassallo, Noah Westrich.Freshmen: Sierra Cole, Mary Colon, Briar Klemolin, Dameon Klingman, Shawn Richardt, Gabriel Rodriguez, Brock Witterholt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.