JOHNSON CREEK — The School District of Johnson Creek has narrowed its selections to replace retiring Superintendent Michael Garvey to two Wisconsin educators, one from Elroy and the other from Milton.
“The board of education is pleased to announce the selection of two finalists to interview for the position of superintendent/business manager,” the district said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “This past week, the board held closed sessions for candidate interviews and narrowed the slate to two finalists — Mark Gruen, district administrator in the Royall School District in Elroy, and Ryan Ruggles, curriculum director in the Milton School District.
The district said that, as part of the selection process, the two finalists each will visit the district this week. Gruen will visit today and Ruggles will visit on Tuesday.
“They will participate in candidate meet and greets with students and staff,” Garvey said. “They will also tour the community and meet community members during their tours. These activities will provide an opportunity to meet each candidate, ask questions and provide feedback to the board of education.”
On Thursday, the board will interview each finalist, again, with hopes of selecting a candidate by Feb. 10 and to make an announcement by the end of February on the successful candidate.
