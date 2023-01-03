JEFFERSON—Cremations are becoming more popular in Jefferson County, authorities said.
Officials granted 398 cremation permits in 2017 in the county, but by 2020, this had risen to 504. In 2021, 495 cremation permits were issued in Jefferson County, according to a recent annual report from Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch.
Authorities reported about 695 deaths in Jefferson county in 2022. As of publication, 500 had been cremated.
Mark and Mike Nienow, owners of Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown were among the only funeral directors contacted in the area to respond to questions regarding the increasing popularity of cremation.
The Nienows confirmed that they are conducting more cremations and said the increases in the procedure can be traced to around 2010.
“We saw a slow, but steady increase in cremation rates from 2010 to now,” Mark Nienow said, adding that, in the last couple of years, cremations at Hafemeister have been approaching 60%.
Mark Nienow attributed the surge to many factors.
“It’s social norms, cost and a more mobile society than years ago,” Mark Nienow said.
Cremations cost significantly less than traditional burials, Mark Nienow said.
People who obtain cremation permits can also do different things with a decedent’s ashes, Mark Nienow said.
“They keep them at home,” he said. “They bury them in a cemetery, or place them in a columbarium or niche at a cemetery. They also scatter them.”
Another reason for the increase in cremation is changing religious norms, said the Rev. Vincent Brewer, the parish priest at St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic churches in Watertown. Traditional church teaching didn’t allow for cremation of the dead.
“It was not seen as a proper way to respect the dead and respect the human body,” Brewer said.
Burial was the preferred method, Brewer said.
“The burial of the body was also in imitation of what was done with the body of Jesus following his death on the cross,” Brewer said. “The Catholic Church originally banned the practice of cremation to counter Roman pagan beliefs, which involved cremating the dead, as they did not believe in the after-life. Some pagan beliefs even saw death as a relief from the prison of the body, whereas the Christian understanding is that the human person is intrinsically body and soul, and made in the image of God.”
The Catholic Church changed its policy and began the process that lifted the injunction on cremation in 1963, Brewer said.
“At the same time, though, the church has continued to express a strong preference for the burial or entombment of the deceased, preferably in a Catholic cemetery,” Brewer said.
A Vatican instruction from the “Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith,” issued in 2016, underlines the theological thinking behind the change.
“Cremation of the deceased’s body does not affect his or her soul, nor does it prevent God, in his omnipotence, from raising up the deceased’s body to new life,” the document reads in part.
The Catholic Church teaches that cremated remains must be treated with the same respect as the body of the deceased, Brewer said.
“The principle of respect for the cremated remains embraces the deeper belief in the individuality that each baptized person has before God,” he said. “Respectful final disposition of cremated remains involves interment or entombment in the consecrated grounds of a cemetery.”
Practices such as scattering cremated remains on the ground, or in a body of water, keeping cremated remains in the home of a relative or friend, or burying cremated remains at home or in places other than a cemetery are not in keeping with the disposition of remains the Church requires, Brewer said.
“The human body should always be laid to rest with solemnity and dignity,” Brewer said.
The Nienows said they feel cremation is better for the environment than other options, which include going through the process of chemical embalming and burying the body in a vault in a metal casket.
“We feel that it is (better for the environment),” Mark Nienow said. “It requires more resources with a casket burial than to be cremated.”
People who opt for cremation of loved ones give several reasons for doing so, but the main one is that it was less expensive, Tesch said.
“They say there is a pretty big price difference,” she said. “So with cremation, it is a significantly cheaper way to provide a disposition for the body of a loved one.”
