The past year has been a time of great stress for people across the world as they struggle with isolation, health-care fears and job cuts during the pandemic.
Bearing that trend, Jefferson County recorded a spike in crisis calls and contacts in 2020, and officials anticipate a heightened number of mental health concerns into the next several months as pandemic conditions continue.
“The trend is not good,” said Kathi Cauley, director of Jefferson County Human Services.
The county’s crisis team has seen the number of calls it handles go up sharply in the last few years, from 8,914 in 2016 to 13,860 in 2019 to 17,233 in 2020.
In one way, though, the increase in calls could be seen as a positive thing, officials said, in that more people are reaching out for help.
While they do anticipate higher levels of stress continuing for some time, county officials are working hard to get local residents the help they need so to get over these temporary hurdles, and to avert suicides.
Though the number of crisis calls was up in 2020, the number of suicides recorded in Jefferson County during the past year actually was lower than in some recent years but included a troubling jump in December.
“While suicide rates countywide have stayed relatively flat for the last five years, we just had three suicides fairly close together in December,” said Alicia Leslie, Behavioral Health Manager with Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Fort Health Care.
“What’s most difficult for us is that none of these people were connected to the services that are available out in the community or through our facility,” the hospital official said.
In response, the hospital and other agencies in the local area that deal with people in crisis are working to step up their education campaign.
Fort HealthCare and other partners in the county’s Zero Suicide Coalition aim to de-stigmatize mental health concerns up to and including suicidal ideation, and to encourage people to seek the help which already is available in the local community.
“We want to get the message out there that there is help, and there is hope,” said Kim Propp, who coordinates the countywide coalition.
On top of the hurdles people already might have been dealing with, the pandemic has brought new challenges to people’s lives which can affect their mental health.
These include the inability to participate in the positive activities that helped to buoy an individual’s spirits in the past. There also is increased economic and family stress, and an array of negative circumstances brought on by the pandemic which are out of the individual’s control. And a lack of in-person support groups.
For young people, there are academic concerns as well. Schools across the state report increased numbers of students failing in one or more courses, and many students have struggled to keep up or even to access vital technology during a year of on-and-off virtual school.
The stigma
Propp said the Zero Suicide group is working hard to decrease the stigma surrounding mental health concerns in general and suicidal ideation specifically.
Many people experience depression, and some — often fleetingly — contemplate suicide, officials noted.
Talking about it does help, though, and increases the chance that a person will reach out for the help they need to get through that rough period.
No national statistics yet are available for the past year, but statistics from 2018 show that suicides are a growing problem, coming in as the 10th leading cause of death overall and the second-leading cause of death in younger people ages 10 to 34.
“That’s more deaths from suicides than from car accidents,” Propp said.
In the Midwest, Wisconsin has the second-highest rate of people dying by suicide, behind Indiana.
“One trend we’re aware of is that there’s a higher rate of suicide in rural areas,” Propp said.
Jefferson County recorded 13 deaths by suicide in 2020, down slightly from 14 in 2019. Numbers do jump around from year to year, though, with nine deaths by suicide recorded in the county in 2016 and a big jump to 19 in 2017.
“Even one is too many,” Propp said “Our goal is to get that down to zero.”
“One of the things we have noticed is that over 50 percent of the (suicide) deaths in the county have been by firearm,” she noted.
“If you have a firearm you can pick up, you’re at greater risk,” Cauley said. “Ninety percent of first attempts with firearms are fatal.”
This mirrors state and national trends, she indicated.
Jefferson County’s Zero Suicide Coalition got its start five years ago. The group has been trying to raise awareness ever since, asserting the validity of mental health concerns and trying to help people who might be feeling suicidal access community resources which could help.
Cauley said her department recognizes that stress is up in all households this year, due to circumstances beyond any of our control.
She said the more positive assets a person has in their life, the more resilient they are, and the better they are able to weather these periods of crisis.
Economic stability is a strengthening factor, while those who have lost their job or housing are at an increased risk.
Mental health crises often are linked to adverse childhood experiences, which lower people’s resiliency and make it hard for them to pull out of crisis.
While people can’t erase the childhood traumas which might have left an impact on their psyche — and they can’t individually change the pandemic conditions which have gripped the world, shaking people’s well-being in so many ways — there are ways people can boost their resiliency.
“Connectedness is a big asset,” Cauley said. “When you feel more connected to your community, your family, your friends, that’s a huge protective factor.”
She encourages people experiencing difficulties to reach out to loved ones, to seek out support groups, counseling or other resources, and to build positive community connections if possible in other ways, such as through church or volunteering.
That is harder than usual due to the pandemic, but there still are lots of positive things going on, like the online wellness programs being sponsored by local libraries.
Jefferson County has a strong crisis program, based in dialectical behavioral therapy, which Cauley called the “gold standard” in modern mental health treatment.
“The county has invested heavily in this robust, rigorous treatment,” Cauley said. “The goal is not just the prevention of suicide, but a life worth living.”
‘There is hope’
The overarching message Jefferson County and its Zero Suicide Coalition would like to convey to local residents is that “there is hope.”
“We have state-of-the-art treatment available in this area,” Cauley said. “The model we use is so effective that it’s being replicated across the state now.
“There is no waiting list,” the human services director continued. “The crisis team is highly trained in the best practices in the field. And they’re all regular, down-home, personable people. They’ll warmly engage with you and meet you where you’re at.”
She cited the county’s 24-hour crisis line, which is staffed with trained crisis workers through the day and night, even on weekends and holidays.
Cauley noted that humans have 100,000 thoughts a day.
Survivors of suicide attempts say that their decision was impulsive, and many people who have attempted suicide in the past no longer have reported wanting to die almost as soon as they committed the act by which they intended to end their lives.
The Zero Suicide Coalition said that one thing friends and family members can do to help those who might be contemplating suicide is to listen to them and offer to help.
If that person has access to lethal means in their house — such as a firearm, a friend could offer to hold that firearm for the time being.
Phrases like “I’m worthless” or “What’s the point” can be a sign that a person is depressed and potentially even contemplating suicide.
A friend offering to be there for them at this time could be a big help.
“This situation is temporary,” Cauley said. “This is going to change.”
Were someone she knows in this position, Cauley said she would assure them: “I’m here for you and I’ll walk beside you all the way until this changes.”
While friends can be a big protective factor, friends and family members of those who do die by suicide should not take on guilt about having failed to prevent their loved one’s death, Cauley cautioned.
Not everyone shows outward signs of their internal struggle, she said. They might not bring up the subject or leave a note.
“Nobody has a crystal ball,” Cauley said. “Well over 50 percent of people who die by suicide don’t tell anyone, don’t leave a note or other sign of how they’re feeling, or else there’s no time to intervene.”
