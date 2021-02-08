Cross-country skiing in the Jefferson County area has been more of a dream than a reality during the past few years due to the lack of consistent snow cover.
But 2021 has made up for the recent lackluster skiing years with regular and mostly lasting doses of the coveted “white stuff” that has brought winter recreation fans out to Jefferson County.
In particular, Dorothy Carnes County Park, in the Town of Jefferson between Fort Atkinson and Cambridge, has drawn cross-country skiers from all over to explore its trails. Of a total of eight miles of trails in the park, four are groomed for skiing.
Kevin Wiesmann, Jefferson County Parks supervisor, said the county’s park system, Carnes especially, has seen “huge usage” this winter.
“It has been an excellent year for skiing,” Wiesmann said. “We’ve had really nice weather, good temperatures, open trails and no long periods of rain, so we’ve been able to keep good snow cover.”
This year’s snow has brought skiers out to Carnes Park pretty much every day, all throughout the day.
“We see Madison folks and folks from the Milwaukee area,” Wiesmann said. “There have been times when we were flush with snow and the Kettle Moraine area didn’t have as much, so then you’d see a lot of people coming out from Waukesha County.”
Among the regulars are active retirees from the area who like to get out and exercise early in the morning when the trails are freshly groomed.
“It’s a great local resource that not a lot of people know about,” said Andy Didion, a ski enthusiast from Jefferson.
Didion noted that skiing has seen an upsurge in popularity not only here but across the northern tier of the United States in the past year as people seek socially distanced recreation opportunities during the pandemic.
The county has been grooming the trails at Carnes Park for cross-country skiing for the past 13 years or so. The trails are open year-round and also attract lots of hikers. During the summers, the trails also serve as fire breaks throughout the park.
The park, which centers on the wildlife magnet Rose Lake, is located at N3220 Radloff Lane in rural Fort Atkinson.
Carnes has been part of the county park system since 2000 when the county first purchased the land.
The original park territory, on the west side of Carnes Park, opened to the public in 2001. Then, in 2005, the county purchased the historic Mason Farmstead on the east side of Rose Lake, expanding the park to twice its original size.
The trails are pretty evenly laid out all around the park and following the perimeters of different portions of the park, which includes forest, prairie and repurposed farmland, plus the historic Mason family log home which has been lovingly restored on the east side.
One of the highlights of traversing Carnes Park in any season is the wealth of wildlife the park attracts. Some of the animals that might be spotted in the winter are fox, coyotes, deer and “every manner of bird,” Wiesmann said.
There even are bald eagles who have made their home in Carnes Park.
“We had a nest pop up last summer on the north end of the park, and they’re still there,” the parks manager said.
People can find maps of Carnes Park and its trails — as well as other Jefferson County parks, some of which allow skiing — on the official website of the Jefferson County Parks Department.
The parks department also lists the current conditions in each of the parks that allows skiing, with regular updates, so people can check out trail conditions before they head out.
“We’ve gotten a lot of really positive feedback from the people who’ve been out there skiing at Carnes this year,” Wiesmann said.
Still, the park remains a “hidden gem,” unknown to many people, even those who live in the area.
“Carnes Park was one of the last parks that Jefferson County added to our system — it’s only been there for a couple of decades, and people are still discovering it,” Wiesmann said.
The parks manager noted that since the local parks are open for multiple uses, including snowshoeing and hiking, guests are expected to follow proper trail etiquette to make sure the cross-country skiing trails remain pristine.
Hikers and snow-shoers are asked to stay to the side of the established ski trails to keep them nice and even for skiers.
Other parks
In addition to Carnes, other county parks with ski trails include Carlin Weld County Park, located in southeastern Jefferson County off County Highway Z in Palmyra, with 1.5 miles of groomed ski trails; and Korth County Park, located at W8390 Korth Lane in Lake Mills, with more than two miles of ski trails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.