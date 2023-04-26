Ariel, a mermaid princess in the sea, longs for fresh air and sunlight.
Eric, a prince on land, seeks spontaneity and honesty in a partner, not the stilted manners of court life. Hearing a strange voice upon the waves, he feels called by its siren song.
Their worlds collide when a storm propels Eric off the decks of his ship and into the deep dark seas. Ariel saves his life, disobeying the merpeople’s code not to interact with humans.
Thus begins the story of “The Little Mermaid,” the popular Disney musical which will take the stage Thursday night at the Jefferson High School auditorium.
The colorful extravaganza will run through the weekend, with 7 p.m. shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.
The musical is intended for audience members of all ages said Jefferson High dram director Ryan Clarksen.
After doing some very serious and some darkly humorous shows in recent years, Clarksen said that the school was ready to take on a more lighthearted musical that has been beloved by fans since its introduction as a Disney movie in 1989.
“We’ve selected musicals for the last three years (‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Some Enchanted Evening,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’) that would appeal more to an older audience,” Clarksen said. “Those shows were selected based on what was right for each season and not with any overarching plan. The fact is, however, that these shows were not particularly geared toward families or young audience members. This year we really wanted to break from that pattern.”
The production comes with nostalgic overtones, Clarksen said.
“The songs that Howard Ashman and Alan Mencken wrote, the memorable characters and performances, and the animation quality ushered in a new era for Walt Disney Animation Studios,” he said. “It’s a difficult show to translate to the stage, but it’s been a fun challenge for students and staff alike to tackle.”
The show has something for everyone, whether you identify with the curious mermaid, the vindictive sea witch or even the young fish trying to understand the complexity of life.
The Jefferson cast is led by a number of experienced upperclassmen joined by some talented newcomers to the JHS stage.
Besides Ariel, played by Emma Roehl, and Prince Eric, played by Matthew Buchholz, the cast features Rowan Wilson as Ursula the Sea Witch, a dramatic and scheming squid-octopus lady who feels she should have inherited the throne; and Michael Wilson as Sebastian, crab bandmaster unwittingly turned humorous sidekick when he is tasked with keeping Ariel in line.
Other major roles include Triton, king of the sea (Landyn Alvarado), Scuttle, a goofy seagull and self-appointed expert on human culture (Aspen Wolter), the prince’s aide Grimsby (Nathan Harmon), Chef Louis, (Hunter Jacobson, who also plays the ship’s Pilot), Ursula’s eel minions Flotsam and Jetsam (Haley Peterson and Joey Shoop), Ariel’s adolescent angelfish companion Flounder (Piper Crabtree), and several mersisters: dance captain Rosalyn Doebereiner, Ellie Ebel, Johannah Krause, Jordan Fleege, and Jesa Muehlenbruch.
The cast includes a whole chorus of sparkling sea creatures, colorful birds and land creatures, merpeople, sailors, royals, guests and servitors.
Providing one of the highlights of the show, the original, hand-designed costumes are the fruits of thousands of hours of volunteer labor by a trio of creative parents, Amy Rundle, Angie Griffith and Nicole Riemenschneider.
The elaborate and frequently changing set is also handmade, created as a semester-long project by the students in the Stagecraft class, under teacher Julia Hardin. Students designed, built and painted disparate backdrops, stage elements, furniture pieces and props for the undersea and oversea worlds.
The Jefferson High School pit band, directed by Denise Reichhoff, will score the show.
Serving as assistant director under Clarksen is Kim Hart, with Cassandra Pacelli serving as vocal music director and choreographer, and Lilly Duddeck serving as student director, alongside a host of sound, lighting and running crew.
“This show has one of the most challenging vocal scores I’ve ever worked with,” Pacelli said. “The students really rose to the occasion and the live pit band accompanying the singers is amazing.”
The show is much more effort intensive than other productions, Clarksen said.
“In the last week and a half, as we’ve put more of these elements together, the performances from the actors just keep getting stronger,” he said. “I love watching the different groups come together, assembling very different elements in the final product. We also have several students who are taking on new challenges this year, and it brings me great joy as a teacher to see them rise to the challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.