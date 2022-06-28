The Daily Jefferson County Union had a strong showing at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest award banquet Friday at the Concourse Hotel in Madison.
The Daily Union took home 15 awards, including three for first place, for reporting, photograph, special publications and other newsroom categories.
Craig Spychalla and Randall Dullum earned a first place for breaking news reporting for covering the fire that killed two boys in Fort Atkinson, and headlined: “Hero, Good Guy.” Dullum earned a separate third place award in general news photography for a photo that was part of the followup to this story.
Spychalla also earned a first-place award for editing and designing the regional Discover tourism magazine. The layout, in particular was so impressive the judges said “it should be taught in journalism schools nationwide.”
The judges singled out the use of headlines, white space, photography, and even the advertising, and said all the departments worked well together and “lots of hard work went into this project and it shows.”
Pam Chickering Wilson took first-place honors for her coronavirus coverage. Her award-winning stories covered a variety of topics, including the effects of COVID-19 on mental health, impact on migrant worker, the struggles of contact tracers and first-person experience.
In all, five stories won second-place awards, five earned third place and two took home honorable mentions.
Spychalla and Wilson combined for second-place honors in the Interpretive Reporting category for a story on the shortage of firefighters and other emergency personnel in this area. The judges said this story narrowly missed tying for first place and did a good job of showing the “...important and frightening aspect of what can happen when local volunteer fire departments experience a shortage of personnel.”
Sports Editor Jack Miller garnered third place for Best Sports Pages. Miller also earned second-place for sports features for a an article headlined, “Kraemers continue to be thankful.”
Spychalla took home second for a story entitled “12 minutes” about an ice rescue that took place on the Rock River in downtown Jefferson. He took home third for “One Last Story to Tell” in the feature story category for articles that were not classified as human-interest profiles.
In the category for features that are profiles, Wilson took honorable mention for a story entitled “Newsman Clish leaves WFAW Radio,” a story the judges labeled as “solid” but that also documented “how community journalism is shrinking.”
In the localized national story category, Spychalla was saluted for his examination of elected public officials and called “Voting the party line?” That took honorable mention.
Wilson took home third-place in reporting on local education overall. Wilson also earned a third for local column writing. She also took home second place for best best spot news photo.
It should be noted that Spychalla took a new job with the the central design studio for the parent company that owns the Daily Union, Adams Publishing Group, and later left the company. Miller also took a job with another newspaper in suburban Madison, and Wilson and Dullum were laid off in a recent workforce reduction caused by rapidly increasing industry expenses for newsprint, gasoline, postage and other costs.
