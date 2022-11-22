The area outside Northern Trails Meats and Country Market in Watertown was a busy place for deer processors Tuesday morning.
The workers could be seen as they moved dozens of deer carcasses taken from the current hunting season in Dodge, Jefferson and other counties into the facility to be skinned, washed, then turned into specific cuts of meat and sausage.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season from Nov. 28 through Dec. 7, the statewide antlerless-only four-day season from Dec. 8 through 11 and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
“Wisconsin continues to be a destination location for hunting white-tailed deer,” the DNR said in a statement. “People of all backgrounds search out the great public and private land hunting opportunities across the state to pursue deer, make memories and put a sustainable protein source on their table.”
According to the DNR, preliminary figures indicate that the number of deer hunters in Wisconsin increased this year compared to 2021.
In total, 102,347 deer were registered statewide during the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer hunt, compared to the 85,860 registered for the same period in 2021. This is a 15% increase over 2021 and is on par with the average opening weekend harvest.
A total of 55,503 bucks were registered on opening weekend, compared to 47,529 in 2021. This is a 14% increase over 2021 and is 2% above the five-year average.
