Pictured left to right, front row: Raina Severson; Kris Melcher; Brenna Meyers, Mara Martin; Joy Cochran; Trisha Parkhurst; Nate Hoover. Back row, left to right: Shawn Dunning; Tiffany Wallom; Jennifer Jeschke; Greg Wunrow and Hank Guzman.
Optimal Physical Therapy, Lake Mills, had participated in a Dementia Friendly Business refresher training session through the Jefferson County ADRC/Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition with lunch provided by non-profit organization Tomorrow’s Hope, in the beginning of October.
Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber Main Street Organization, also participated in the lunch and learn training and were presented with their certificate and a purple angel decal to show that they are a dementia friendly business as well.
These two businesses are dedicated to being dementia friendly, with having over 50% of their staff trained. They have learned about the valuable resources available in Jefferson County such as the Jefferson County’s Dementia Care Specialist, Tonya Runyard, and her role. They have completed the Dementia Basics 101 training, along with having learned strategies and tips to help communicate with those living with dementia, who may interact with their businesses.
Included in the training are tips on how to recognize dementia symptoms in individuals and how to interact in a positive manner with these individuals to help them feel safe in their community. The businesses learned more about the Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition and Tomorrow’s Hope Dementia Programs, as well as how they can get involved.
For more information on this program, call Tonya Runyard at the Jefferson County ADRC, at 920-675-4035.
