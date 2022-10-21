Optimal Physical Therapy, Lake Mills, had participated in a Dementia Friendly Business refresher training session through the Jefferson County ADRC/Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition with lunch provided by non-profit organization Tomorrow’s Hope, in the beginning of October.

Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber Main Street Organization, also participated in the lunch and learn training and were presented with their certificate and a purple angel decal to show that they are a dementia friendly business as well.

