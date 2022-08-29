JEFFERSON — After more than 27 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it’s finally really time for Chad Garcia to hit the road.
The detective sergeant said this week that his recent retirement, which was formally recognized at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s board of supervisors, marks the beginning of a great opportunity for him and his wife, Rhonnie, to hop aboard their BMW motorcycle and cruise the highways of North America — and perhaps, beyond — for as long as they want.
Garcia leaves behind a career decorated with many accomplishments. Among them is one that has never occurred before in the sheriff’s department’s history. He has worked in every one of the department’s divisions — communications, jail, patrol and investigations.
Garcia brought to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office a staggering resume of training and life experiences. His life has been one military, law enforcement, and fire and rescue service after another. And in many of these, he held leadership positions.
He graduated from St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield and married his high school sweetheart, Rhonnie, then joined the US Marine Corps.
”I served in Operation Desert Storm and we had our first son, Cody, shortly before I got out of the Marines,” Garcia said. “I then joined the Oconomowoc Fire Department as an EMT, firefighter and rescue diver. I went to college and received a degree in police science.”
Garcia was hired by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 as a 911 dispatcher while still in college.
“After completing college, I became a deputy sheriff and worked in the jail for a couple of years,” he recalled. “During this time, I also worked, part time, as a police officer with the Jefferson Police Department for 10 years and later, a part-time officer with the Town of Oakland Police Department for a few years.”
After 10 years with the Oconomowoc Fire Department, Garcia left and became an EMT with the Jefferson EMS for a decade.
“After a couple of years as a deputy working in the jail, I transferred to the patrol division,” he said. “During this time, I joined the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2003-2004. In 2005, I was promoted to detective and handled general investigations, with the most memorable being the solving of a cold case regarding victims Kelly Drew and Timothy Hack.”
Garcia said another memorable point in his career was handling the homicide case of victim and beloved mother, real estate agent Ann Nelson, which was also an arson investigation. He had vivid memories of working on the disappearance/homicide of Beau Butschke.
Garcia transferred to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force from 2012-2016, then returned to general investigations.
“In 2019, I was promoted to detective sergeant,” he said. “During my career, I was a motorcycle officer, honor guard member/leader, crisis negotiator member/leader, member of the boat and snowmobile patrol, member of the crash investigation team, certified voice stress analyst and member of the police officer support team. I also started a law enforcement chaplains program, county wide, with six chaplains assisting law enforcement and the public.”
Garcia discussed the high points of his career.
“The highlights included solving cases and bringing some sort of closure to victims and/or their families — that is the ultimate goal,” he said. “Another highlight was starting the honor guard back up and having the honor of representing my agency in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week twice. One time was with the honor guard and another was as a motor officer escorting families throughout Washington, D.C. with multiple other motor officers on our police motorcycles.”
He said it was an honor being a board member for the Wisconsin Honor Guard Association and having the responsibility for planning and coordinating funerals for officers killed in the line of duty throughout the state.
Garcia said he will miss much as he, literally, rides off into the sunset. He also said there are elements of the job he won’t miss.
“I will miss my co-workers and helping people in their time of need,” he said. “I will not miss the politics, endless calls when off-duty and the anti-law enforcement rhetoric.”
In his spare time, Garcia teaches motorcycle safety classes at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc, as well as at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee. He is also a hunter safety instructor at the Oconomowoc Sportsman’s club. He is president of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement motorcycle club Wisconsin Chapter 2, president of the Madison BMW motorcycle club and treasurer/road captain with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association chapter 45-6.
“I enjoy riding motorcycles, camping, biking and hiking,” he said as he summarized how he will likely be spending portions of his retirement from law enforcement. “In addition, in retirement, I look forward to volunteering at the Jefferson Humane Society and Whitestone Church in Oconomowoc.”
Garcia and Rhonnie said they now prefer riding BMW’s to Harley-Davidson motorcycles as they plan their next road trip, this one in October, to the Door County Peninsula — a relatively short trip for them of 500 miles. They are looking forward to seeing the fall colors. The pair recently returned from a marathon run of more than 6,000 miles along Route 66, and the Pacific Coast and back.
Garcia hails from the Milwaukee/Wauwatosa area and began riding motorcycles when he was in his early teens. Back then they were mini-bikes. ”I actually owned a motorcycle before my first car,” he said. “I started riding Harleys in 1999 and have owned quite a few of them over the years. They are truly great machines with a lot of nostalgia, but about 15 years ago I rode my first BMW motorcycle and realized that they fit my height and riding style much better.”
In a brief retirement speech at the Jefferson County board’s meeting for August, Garcia summarized his career succinctly.
“I had an awesome career and it’s been very rewarding,” he told supervisors, adding the people he worked with truly have cared about the county.
