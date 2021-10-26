JOHNSON CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $35,000 Brownfields Grant to the Village of Johnson Creek to help with cleanup at a prominent location on Union Street, just north of downtown.
The financial award is from the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program, which provides contractor services worth up to $35,000 for the environmental assessment and cleanup of eligible brownfields sites.
The grant awarded to the Village of Johnson Creek will support the contractor assessment of a former dry cleaner and laundromat located at 236 Union St.
Johnson Creek Village Administrator Brad Calder said the property was sold at sheriff’s action in fall of 2020 and now is held by an individual.
“The village was able to apply for the grant on behalf of the owner to procure funds to help with the continued monitoring/testing of the site,” Calder said. “Village President John Swisher and the board are extremely happy that the funds were awarded for the continued monitoring and testing of the site, as this is needed before any other work on the site could occur.”
The village did not yet have a figure on what the total cost of cleanup will be.
Following the closure of the business in the early 2000s, the DNR discovered environmental contamination at the property in 2013. The village demolished the empty building in 2015, leaving the site vacant.
According to the DNR, Brownfields are abandoned, idle and underused commercial or industrial properties where reuse is stalled by potential contamination.
Brownfields vary in size, location, age and past use. They can be anything from a 500-acre former automobile assembly plant, to a small, abandoned gas station.
“The DNR’s commitment to performing an additional assessment will help determine the degree, nature and extent of contamination and address remaining barriers to redevelopment at the site,” the DNR said in a media release Monday.
“Local officials have waited a long time to see this property return to productive use,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief. “This funding will get the site one step closer to a potential redevelopment.”
Since 2009, the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program has provided nearly $2.8 million to 68 communities across Wisconsin, partnering to help clean up and redevelop often run-down or underused properties that detract from a community’s potential. Applications for assistance may be submitted to the DNR at any time.
“The DNR has a wide range of financial and liability tools available to help local governments, businesses, lenders and others clean up and redevelop brownfields in Wisconsin, including Ready for Reuse financial awards, which may be used for environmental cleanup,” the DNR said. “DNR staff around the state are available to meet with community leaders, bankers, developers and private individuals to discuss brownfield projects through Green Team meetings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.