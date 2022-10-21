Calendar of events Dodge County calendar of events Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Oct. 226 to 8:30 p.m., G&V Machine host first trunk or treat at N8100 Industrial Drive in Ixonia3-6 p.m., Wine walk in Hustisford, downtown.Tuesday, Oct. 257 a.m.-noon, Farmers market, Riverside Park, Watertown, 920-342-3623Wednesday, Oct. 2610 a.m., to 8 p.m; Watertown Regional Medical Center hosts in-person hiring event for clinical and non clinical positions.5 to 7 p.m., Trinity-St. Luke’s Trunk or Treat, 801 S. Fifth St.Thursday, Oct. 275 p.m., annual witch’s brew bingo, Watertown Turner Hall, 920-342-3623.Saturday, Oct. 29Starting at 10 a.m., Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day, 2 p.m. vintage tractor parade from Washington street to north monroe street by high school, N8733 County Road O, Waterloo, 920-988-6299.Festivities start at 9 a.m.; 1 to 3 p.m., main street trick or treat at businesses 4 p.m. to 7, city wide trick or treating Watertown Pumpkin Palooza.Wednesday, Nov. 24 - 7 p.m., all you can eat spaghetti dinner, 162 E. Oak St., Juneau Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
