JUNEAU — It took less than 50 minutes Thursday for a Dodge County jury to find a former Horicon man guilty in the June 2021 drugged-driving homicide of a Lake Mills woman.

Daniel Bryfczynski, 48, currently of Fond du Lac, could face up to 62 years in the state’s prison system when he is sentenced May 12 at 1 p.m.

