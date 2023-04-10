JUNEAU — A jury trial for a former Horicon man charged in Dodge County with six counts, including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, was expected to begin this week, but will start later than anticipated.
The charges stem from a June 2021 crash in the town of Oak Grove that killed Tammy Hafenstein, 50, of Lake Mills, and injured others, including a 12-year-old.
Prosecutors allege Daniel Bryfczynski, 48, had controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.
Bryfczynski faces additional felony charges of injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and his second offense of possession of marijuana. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The delay in the start of the trial Monday came, in part, as a result of a disagreement between the prosecution and defense over how much of Bryfczynski's previous criminal record can be brought up during the trial.
He was last released from prison in 2008 after committing crimes in the early 2000s throughout southeastern and south central Wisconsin, but has current charges open in the state, along with those for which he is facing trial this week in Dodge County. Most of his more than two dozen convictions are misdemeanors.
Judge Kristine Snow ruled that most of Bryfczynski's previous convictions may not be referenced in the trial because could unduly prejudice the jury.
Jury selection in his Dodge County vehicular homicide trial also remains to be conducted.
He could face up to 62 years in prison if convicted.
