JUNEAU — A jury trial for a former Horicon man charged in Dodge County with six counts, including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, was expected to begin this week, but will start later than anticipated.

The charges stem from a June 2021 crash in the town of Oak Grove that killed Tammy Hafenstein, 50, of Lake Mills, and injured others, including a 12-year-old.

