JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released additional information in two of last week’s Highway 33 fatal crashes.
A Lake Mills woman, who was identified by a Facebook post as Tammy (Kuhl) Hafenstein, was killed in a two-car, head-on collision Wednesday in the Town of Oak Grove.
Wednesday’s crash happened at 12:52 p.m. as the 50-year-old was westbound on Highway 33 in the Town of Oak Grove.
Daniel Bryfczynski, of Horicon, was the driver of the Ford truck, who was eastbound before he allegedly crossed the centerline striking Hafenstein’s Buick sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.
This was the second fatal crash on Highway 33 in Dodge County in less than 24 hours. An adult woman and a 6-month-old infant were killed near Breezy Point Road in the Town of Trenton around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported a Nissan was southbound and stopped to make a left turn, prompting a Hyundai behind the Nissan to also stop. A third southbound vehicle, a Ford transit van, struck the rear of the Hyundai, forcing it to collide in the Nissan.
Justin Bobholz was the driver of the transit van, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt did not provide any additional information on the crashes stating “Marsy’s Law,” an amendment which strengthens the rights of victims, including their rights to dignity and respect for privacy.
