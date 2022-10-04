JEFFERSON — Although Donald Hunter has been a familiar face at the Jefferson County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, he seems to have preferred to be a more quiet, behind-the-scenes-style officer.
That is changing, however, because in recent days, Hunter was named new chief deputy of the county's sheriff's office. He succeeds Jeff Parker, who has moved on to serving as director of security at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Hunter could be seen over the years on area roads as a sheriff's deputy, and later, on witness stands of the county courthouse, sometimes testifying in high-profile murder cases and other matters of the courts.
Never one to search out media attention, Hunter accepted an invitation in recent days to, in essence, reintroduce himself to the public, so citizens can get to know him as their new Jefferson County Sheriff's Department chief deputy.
Hunter is originally from Walworth County and currently resides in the Town of Koshkonong. He's been with the sheriff's office for more than 31 years — since May 27, 1991.
In order, Hunter has been a deputy, detective, detective sergeant, administrative captain and now, chief deputy.
Hunter said he will make a good chief deputy because he recognizes that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is filled with sworn law enforcement professionals and non-sworn professionals with high integrity and what he called "selfless dedication" to the communities they serve.
"I am a people person, and I believe I have the ability to effectively communicate with people," he said. "I have professional and personal life experiences that help me to be able to empathetically connect with people."
Chief deputy's duties extensive
In Jefferson County, the chief deputy is second in command behind the sheriff and assumes the duties of the sheriff in his or her absence and is responsible for the efficient operation of the sheriff’s office. The chief deputy serves as chief administrator within the sheriff’s office and is subject to the direction of the sheriff.
The chief deputy prepares the annual sheriff’s office budget and takes care of the ongoing monitoring of expenditures. The chief deputy also assigns and reviews the work of deputies and employees within the sheriff’s office.
"Starting out in this career, my goal was to be in investigations," Hunter said. "That is the track that I concentrated on and both met, and exceeded, my original goals, by becoming a detective and then a detective sergeant."
As Hunter got into various supervisory roles, he said it ignited in him a passion for always striving to make sure that he was balancing the needs of his coworkers with the mission of the sheriff’s office.
"I wanted to seek solutions and not be part of the problem," he said. "Once I assumed the role of administrative captain, I tried to learn as much as I could about the duties of the chief deputy. I wanted to make sure that I was doing my part to put myself in a position to help ensure the ongoing success of the sheriff’s office."
Chief's job's challenges change
Over the years, the challenges of the job of chief deputy have changed, like almost any other job.
Today, Hunter said, recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers is one of his biggest obstacles. In past decades, that problem was almost unheard of, many area law enforcement officials have said.
"The duties and public expectations of law enforcement officers has grown exponentially over the years," Hunter said. "Deputies and officers are called upon to do so much more today and because of budget constraints, they are, often times, doing so with fewer resources."
Another change is public perception.
"It seems like we have a societal shift that has resulted in an increase in a lack of respect toward authority figures and a failure to take personal responsibility on many levels," Hunter said.
Hunter acknowledged that the pervasiveness of social media has created an outlet for the immediate, worldwide sharing of information and although transparency in government is a must, he said, there is a fact-finding process in law enforcement investigations that needs to happen so situations can be fully understood and perhaps eventually prosecuted, if that is appropriate.
"I want to improve on our responsibility of keeping the public informed," he said.
Hunter will work to see successful project
Hunter said he wants to play a positive role in the renovation of the recently undertaken, $42-plus million renovation of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Sheriff's Office and Jail.
"I want to do my part to ensure that this project goes smoothly and that the changes result in creating an environment that is safer, more efficient and better equipped for our dedicated staff to carry out the sheriff’s office mission well into the future," Hunter said. "I want to carry on the sheriff’s office's dedication to recognizing and addressing the well-being of all of our staff."
Hunter said the public can count on the officers in tan and brown they see patrolling the highways of the county and securing the courthouse as screeners and bailiffs.
"I cannot emphasize enough that the citizens of Jefferson County can be very proud of the professional men and women who staff the sheriff's office," Hunter said. "I am truly blessed and honored to be entrusted with filling the role of chief deputy."
