JOHNSON CREEK — Global compact equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat has announced that it is adding dozens of full-time jobs at its North American manufacturing facilities, including its operations in Johnson Creek.
In addition, the company is making $6 million-plus in equipment upgrades at the Johnson Creek plant.
Based in West Fargo, N.D., Doosan Bobcat acquired the Johnson Creek manufacturing facility and the BOB-CAT Mowers and the Steiner and Ryan brands of equipment in January. 2020. The facility manufactures equipment for turf care, gardening and professional grounds maintenance equipment.
Given the company’s investment and its continued growth in the marketplace, Bobcat is looking to hire more full-time employees in several positions at the facility, officials said.
“We are excited about our growth and the opportunity to add more full-time team members in Johnson Creek,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “These new hires will bring additional people to our organization, as well as help further grow our business and contribute to economic development in Jefferson County.”
The company currently is hiring a variety of production positions including team leads, welders, assemblers, fabricators, and paint-line technicians, in addition to engineering, sales and finance roles. All offer initial and ongoing training, competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefits package, and the opportunity for future growth and leadership roles, Ballweber said.
In addition, he reported that the company will be investing more than $6 million for operational enhancements, including robotic welders, laser cutters and paint system upgrades, at the Johnson Creek facility.
“Doosan Bobcat is committed to providing a fulfilling and rewarding career for its employees, so this is a great opportunity for area residents to begin a long-term career with a world-class company,” said Reine Kopp, human resources manager at Bobcat’s Johnson Creek manufacturing facility.
In 2019, Doosan Bobcat initiated a $26 million expansion of its production facility in Litchfield, Minn., opened the Global Collaboration Center in Minneapolis and launched a $17 million investment of the Gwinner, N.D., manufacturing facility. The company also has immediate hiring plans at its facilities in Gwinner and Bismarck, N.D., as well as in Litchfield.
