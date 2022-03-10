MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is sharing information for the planned resurfacing of State Highway 59 from State Highway 106 in the Village of Palmyra to the eastern limits of Jefferson County.
Construction is scheduled for 2026.
WisDOT is proposing to resurface State Highway 59 within the project limits. Additional improvements include:
• Replace the culvert structure just east of Mill Road (over the west branch of the Scuppernong River);
• Deck overlay and repair to the northern wing walls of the culvert structure west of Zion Road (over the east branch of the Scuppernong River);
• Replace the northwest wing wall of the culvert structure east of County H (over the Scuppernong River);
• Upgrade curb ramps and guardrails;
• Replace two storm sewer inlets;
• Install new pavement markings and centerline rumble strips.
All persons interested in the project are encouraged to view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone. Comments will assist WisDOT in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community. Input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process.
For more informaton, contact Matthew Lamb at 608-246-5638 or by email at matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Matthew Lamb, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
