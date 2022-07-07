MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released it estimate of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2022-23 school year with some districts receiving more and others slightly reduced.
School aid in Fort Atkinson is estimated to increase 6.77%, while the Jefferson School District is facing a 0.39% decrease in aid.
The estimate is based on budgeted dollars submitted by school districts. This estimate allows school districts to develop the 2022-23 school year budget. The DPI will certify general school aid amounts based on audited data in October 2022.
Estimated general school aids for 2022-23 total $5.2 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% from last year.
Districts were not provided with an allowable increase to their revenue limits, meaning any new aid they receive is required to offset property taxes. Payments to districts will increase an estimated $195.5 million because of an increase of $188 million per the state budget and a decrease in the required Milwaukee Public Schools funding for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 68.9% (290 districts) are estimated to receive more general aids than in 2021-22, while 29.9% of districts (126) are estimated to receive less. Five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.
In Fort Atkinson, the estimated state aid for 2022-23 is $19,002,940, compared to $17,797,411 the district received this past year, for an increase of $1,205,259.
In Jefferson, the estimated state aid for the coming school year is $12,267,955, compared to $12,315,453 it received this past school year, a decrease of $47,480.
The estimated general school aids for other area districts include, Watertown Unified School District, 2022-23 estimated aid $25,873,322, up from $24,234,596 in 2021-22, an increase of $1,638,726 or 6.76%; Johnson Creek School District, 2022-23 estimated aid of $4,819,794 compared to $4,278,159 in the 2021-22 school year, an increase of 541,635 or 12.66%; Lake Mills School District, 2022-23 estimated aid $9,277,472, up from $8,951,541 in 2021-22, an increase of $325,931 or 3.64%; Cambridge School District, 2022-23 estimated aid of $4,601,250, compared to $4,101,322, an increase of $499,928 or 12.19%; Palmyra-Eagle School District, 2022-23 estimated aid of $4,083,291, compared to $3,692,507 in 2021-22, an increase of 400,784 or 10.45%; and Whitewater School District , 2022-23 estimated aid is $12,957,805, up $1,857,924 or 16.74% from the 2021-22. aid of $1,099,881.
Notably, 56 districts are estimated to receive the maximum 15% decrease under the state’s hold harmless aid provision, 12 fewer than last year. A district’s general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin’s general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
While school districts received a significant investment from various federal stimulus efforts, these federal funds have a spending deadline and will not renew after 2024. Facing the absence of a state commitment of new spending through revenue limit growth, districts looking to invest their federal dollars in programming for learners will continue to struggle with how to plan for a fiscal cliff scenario in the 2024-25 school year.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools, offsetting local property taxes under state-imposed revenue limits. Wisconsin statutes require the department to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 each year.
The estimate is based on the most recent 2021-22 budget and pupil count data reported by school districts to DPI. On Oct. 15, DPI will certify amounts for 2022-23 general school aids based on audited data.
The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per-pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership from the 2022-23, 2021-22, and 2020-21 school years (third Friday in September count). Per-pupil aid will be paid in March 2023; under current law, it will be paid at $742 per pupil.
