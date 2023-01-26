One person died early Wednesday following a fatal crash on a Jefferson county road, authorities said.
Jefferson County deputies arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on STH 12 at CTH C in the Town of Jefferson about 7:40 a.m., according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department press release.
A sedan was traveling alone westbound on STH 12, lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes of STH 12, according to Patrol Captain Travis Maze. The driver crashed into a straight line truck traveling eastbound on STH 12. The lone occupant in the truck was unable to avoid the vehicle.
The sedan’s driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to an unnamed local hospital, where they died.
The Sheriff’s department was not releasing the name of the deceased Wednesday afternoon.
Weather and road conditions would be considered a factor for this accident, Maze said.
Local roads were dusted with snow early Wednesday morning. The truck driver was not injured in the crash, officials said. STH 12 was closed from CTH C to CTH G for approximately 3.5 hours, Maze said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fort Atkinson Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol and Jefferson County Emergency Communications for traffic control.
The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
