EDGERTON — The Edgerton Performing Arts Center will welcome the Guy Mendilow Ensemble in The Forgotten Kingdom on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton.
The Guy Mendilow Ensemble is "an international tour de force” (Bethlehem Morning Call) from the Middle East, South and North America. The ensemble combines musicianship with cinematic storytelling in shows that “explode with artistry, refinement and excitement” (Hebrew Union College), whisking audiences to distant times and picturesque places, conjuring voices lost to upheaval, to spark personal connections with the stories of ordinary people living through extraordinary times of change.
The Forgotten Kingdom immerses audiences in a family’s memories of an unraveling, multi-ethnic Mediterranean world. Brought to life through theatrically projected sand animation, narration blending memoir and poetry, and a riveting musical score.
Breathtaking sand images are created, morphed and obliterated to form dreamlike, intensely emotional chronicles. The cinematographic score reframes Ottoman Jewish women’s song, drawing on the bittersweet rawness of Tango; the rhythmic fire of classical Arabic percussion; and gorgeous vocal harmonies with Western classical music’s harmonic roots. Sand and music intertwine with “masterfully narrated” (Welland Port Colburn Concert Association) tales and an evocative scenic and lighting design.
In a multimedia adventure that “explodes with artistry, refinement, and excitement,” (Hebrew Union College, Ohio) The Forgotten Kingdom moves audiences with questions about struggles we still face today.
The Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts, Edgerton School District, Wisconsin Arts Board and The National Endowment for the Arts make this concert possible.
