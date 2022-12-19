Candidates are gradually coming forward in towns, village and cities—as well as on school boards—throughout Jefferson County.
The spring election is scheduled for April 4, 2023 and nomination papers and other statements of candidacy are due by Jan. 3, 2023. Some municipalities hold caucuses to determine their candidates.
Candidates were permitted to begin circulating their nomination papers on Dec. 1.
What follows is a list of most municipalities and school districts in the county where elections will be taking place in April of 2023. Nomination papers are available from the respective clerks and in most cases from municipal and school district web sites.
Town of Cold SpringThe current terms of chairman, supervisors, treasurer and clerk will expire this spring. Chairman Steve Hoffman, supervisors Byron Freeman and Marisa Piper, Clerk Lisa Griep and Treasurer Crystal Hoffman hold office. A caucus is set for Jan. 5. The town hall is located at N1409 Fremont Road, Whitewater.
Town of ConcordThe current chairman, two supervisors, the town clerk and town treasurer all face expiring terms. Chairman Dale Konle, supervisors Lloyd Zastrow and William Ingersoll, Clerk Brian Neumann and Treasurer James Zastrow currently hold the seats. Ingersoll and Konle will not seek re-election, though Konle has taken out nomination papers for supervisor. Lloyd Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Neumann have taken out nomination papers for their respective positions. Town hall is located at W1095 Concord Center Drive.
Town of IxoniaThe positions of town president and two supervisors will open on the Ixonia Town Board this spring. Incumbent Chairman Perry T. Goetsch, and incumbent supervisors Peter Mark and Rick Ziegler have taken out nomination papers. Newcomer Heather Harris has also taken out nominating papers for the position of supervisor. The town hall is located at W1195 Marietta Ave., Ixonia.
Town of KoshkonongThe town chairman and two supervisors face expiring terms this spring. Incumbent supervisors Walt Christensen and Jim Brandenburg have taken out nominating papers. Town Chairman Bill Burlingame has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. Interim town clerk and newcomer Kim Cheney has taken out nomination papers for this position. The town hall is located at W5609 Star School Road, Fort Atkinson.
Town of Lake MillsThe terms of the current Town Chairman and two supervisors expire this spring. Supervisor David Schroeder has requested a non-candidacy form from the town clerk. Incumbents Chairman Thomas Buechel, supervisor Jim Heinz, clerk Robin Untz and treasurer Sharon Guenterberg have not yet taken out papers. The town hall is located at 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills.
Town of MilfordIncumbent Chairman Steve Kube, supervisors Tony Schadt and Duane Bennett, Treasurer Kathleen Redmer and Clerk Trisha Miller all face expiring terms this spring. Voters will nominate candidates to appear on the spring election ballot not sooner than Jan. 2 and not later than Jan. 21. The hall is located at W6335 County Highway A.
Town of OaklandIncumbent Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, Municipal Judge Virginia Newcomb, Supervisors Joy Graffin and Sheila Palinkas and Oakland Sanitary District Supervisor William Strohbusch all face expiring terms this spring. Current town Supervisor Ted Vratny, whose term is also expiring, is seeking the position of chairman. The town hall is located at N4450 County Road A, Cambridge.
Town of PalmyraIncumbent Chairman Larry Kau, and supervisors Weenonah Brattset and Dick Natrop face expiring terms this year. A caucus is required to be held between Jan. 2 and Jan 21, with preference being given to Jan. 21, according to town ordinance.
Town of SullivanPositions that will be on the ballot in April for Town of Sullivan are those of incumbents Chairman Barry Boos, Supervisors Paul Goeglein and John Kannard. All have taken out nomination papers, as has newcomer Gary Jackson.
Village of SullivanTaking out nomination papers so far have been newcomer for president, Gary Kernodle; incumbent for trustee, Sean Kevin and newcomer for trustee James Cosgrove. The town hall is located at N3866 West St., Sullivan.
Town of WaterlooAll positions in the town are open in the April election. Incumbents are Chairman Scott Hassett, Supervisors Larry Holzhueter and Jeremy Ellis, Treasurer Laurie Frey and Cerk Cindy Schroeder. The town engages in a caucus, so nomination papers are not used. The town hall is located at N8193 State Road 89, Waterloo.
Town of WatertownThe position of town chairman is open in the town of Watertown, as are two town supervisors positions. The incumbent Chairman John Thoma has taken out his nomination papers, as have incumbent Supervisors Blain Parsons and Robert Preuss. The town hall is located at N8302 High Road, Watertown.
Village of CambridgeIn Cambridge, there are three open seats on the board this spring. The incumbents are Julie West, Tracy Smithback-Travis and Grace Leonard. West has filed a statement of non-candidacy. No challengers or other nomination papers for seats have been submitted so far. The village hall is located at 200 Spring St., lower level, Cambridge.
Village of Johnson CreekThe terms of incumbent village president John Swisher and trustees Bev Deppe, Mike Saindon and Tim Semo expire in the spring. All have taken out nomination papers for their positions. Semo also taking out nomination papers to challenge Swisher for president. The hall is located at 125 Depot St.
Village of PalmyraIncumbent village president Kathleen Weiss, and trustees John Kinjerski, Matt Sockrider and Tom Ball face expiring terms this spring. All terms are for two years. A primary—if necessary—is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023. The village hall is located at 100 W. Taft St., Palmyra.
Village of SullivanThe positions of village president and two trustees are open in next spring’s election in the village.
Incumbent village president Roberta Montague is not seeking reelection. Gary Kernodle has taken out papers seeking the village presidency
Incumbent trustee Sean Kevin and newcomer James Cosgrove are so far seeking the open trustee seats.
City of Fort AtkinsonCity council incumbents Megan Hartwick, Mason Becker and President Chris Scherer face expiring terms this spring. Newcomer Kyle Jaeckel has declared his candidacy, as have Hartwick and Becker. City hall is located at 101 N. Main St.
City of JeffersonIncumbent municipal judge Joann Miller, and incumbent alderpersons at-large Peg M. Beyer, Beth Brandel, Laurie Teeter and Toby Tull Jr., all face expiring terms on April 18.
City of Lake MillsThe terms of incumbent councilpersons Liesa Kerler and Gregory Waters will expire this spring. All terms are for three years. Incumbents are Councilperson, District No. 1, Liesa Kerler; Councilperson, District No. 2, Gregory Waters. City hall is located at 200 Water St.
City of WaterlooThe terms of mayor and Ward 3 alderman will expire this spring. Incumbent mayor Jenifer Quimby and alderman Timothy Thomas have t aken out nomination papers for four-year terms. A possible primary would be held on Feb. 21. City hall is located at 136 Monroe St., Waterloo.
City of WhitewaterIncumbent alderpersons Carol McCormick, Brienne Brown, Gregory Majkrzak and Lisa Dawsey Smith all face term expirations this spring. Dawsey Smith is the city council president, and elected at-large. All other incumbents are elected by district. The city administration building is at 312 W. Whitewater Ave.
Jefferson School DistrictIncumbent Richard Lovett school board member has filed his statement of non-candidacy, while incumbent Matthew Peltier has submitted paperwork allowing him to again run for his seat. No other candidates have come forward. District office is at 206 S. Taft Ave.
The Johnson Creek School DistrictTwo positions on the school board are open this spring. Incumbents Janelle Kwarciany and Richard Wrensch are not seeking re-election. The district office is at 455 Aztalan St.
Palmyra Eagle School DistrictIncumbents Tara LeRoy, Jean Reigh and Zachary Rutkowski face the expiration of their terms.
No incumbent or newcomer has yet made a declaration of candidacy. The district office is located at 123 Burr Oak St., Palmyra.
Whitewater Unified School DistrictIncumbent school board members Casey Judd, Thayer A. Coburn and Steven J. Ryan face expiring terms this spring. The district does not require nomination papers for school board candidates. The district office is located at 419 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater.
