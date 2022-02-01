JANESVILLE — The Janesville Police Department will have an increased law enforcement presence at Janesville School District sporting events throughout the rest of the school year, according to a news release.
This news comes after a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School that took the life of a 19-year old man. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a precautionary step to help ensure a safe environment for all who attend sports events, the release said.
“It’s not specifically related to that (shooting at Beloit Memorial). We are routinely hearing of overwhelming amounts of serious violence occurring throughout our country,” Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said.
“The Janesville Police Department is working collaboratively with the Janesville School District and agreed that we want to restore and ensure safety while attending high school events so those in attendance can enjoy them.”
Pearson added that he doesn’t want people to be afraid to go to events because they’re important for Janesville students, families and the community as a whole.
“One of our promises is to prioritize the safety, health and wellness of our school community,” district spokesperson Patrick Gasper said. “Students have had to deal with a lot over the past two years, and given events that have occurred regionally and nationally, the district and the Janesville Police Department decided that as a precautionary measure, an increased police presence at our after school sport events would be helpful.”
The increased police presence was set to begin at Craig High School for a girls basketball game against Beloit Memorial at 7:15 p.m. Monday night.
