Regional Dairy Education Coordinator
The agriculture business in Wisconsin contributed to the economy more than $89 billion.
All agribusinesses have the responsibility to follow specific regulations to prevent possibly discharging pollutants into Wisconsin lakes, rivers, wetlands, and groundwater.
To preserve local waters, the state regulates different activities, like waste storage structures and manure application on large farms, particularly those designated Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Water Act’s pollutant discharge permit program (WPDES) and by the Livestock Facility Siting Law (Wis. Stat. 93.90).
But what is exactly a CAFO operation?
CAFOs are agricultural livestock or poultry farms, where animals are confined for at least 45 days per year. Farmers in a CAFO administer feed, because the animals do not have grass or other vegetation present during the normal growing season. Management of wastes, like manure and urine, and the farm operations occur is on a small area of land.
The EPA reported in 2012 that the total animal feeding operation in Unites States is approximately 15 percent and define those CAFO as animals’ operation.
Wisconsin has around 300 CAFO operations. CAFO designation is reserved for operations with around 1000 animal units (AU). That’s the equivalent of 700 dairy cows, 1,000 beef cattle or 2,500 hogs. Animal units are based on the weight of the animals.
The impacts that CAFO operation could bring to the community pose many challenges for the farmers. Some of the potential impacts are: odors and noise complaints; changes in air quality, land use, groundwater, and surface water quality; and damage to the local roads caused by heavy truck traffic.
For these reasons, CAFO operations require careful planning for environmental environmental, human health and technological considerations. CAFOs must also implement best management practices (BMPs) as a tool to control, treat, or prevent pollution, nuisance and other problems associated with the operation.
As the CAFO stakeholders keep working on the daily challenges, the University of Wisconsin — Extension and Wisconsin DNR are co-hosting a series of CAFO Update meeting throughout the state this month.
These meetings are specifically created for WPDES-permitted CAFO owners and managers, producers considering expansion, nutrient management plan writers and engineers.
This year’s agenda will examine several subjects like manure innovation and management, consideration when adding manure treatment or procession systems, process changes for renewing and modifying permits and nutrient management planning.
The nutrient management topics will include manure hauling audits and managing manure in sensitive areas and soil. In addition, Victor Cabrera, Professor and Extension Specialist in Dairy Farm Management, will demonstrate the Dairy Enviro-Money tool called “DairyPrint” to helping dairy farmers towards higher sustainability.
Meetings will take place in Feb. 17 in Jefferson; Feb. 9 in Fond du Lac; Feb. 10 in Green Bay; Feb. 16 in Darlington; Feb. 23 in Stratford; and Feb. 24 in Menomonie.
Early registration for each session costs $45, and late and walk-in registration costs $55. The registration includes lunch.
For more information, please visit the link of each event or contact kevin.erb@wisc.edu.
