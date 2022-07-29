Fort Community Credit Union has announced five scholarship recipients who have been selected to receive $2,000 each, totaling $10,000, for the 2021-2022 school year.
This scholarship was developed in 2019 as a reflection of FCCU’s mission statement: “To help our members be in a better financial position than when we met them.”
Danielle Frawley, executive vice president and chief experience officer at FCCU, said, “With the rising cost of education, we wanted to help local graduates offset costs as they enter a whole new chapter of their lives. We are confident the students chosen have a bright, exciting future ahead of them.”
• Summer Semrau, Fort Atkinson High School graduate, plans on attending Blackhawk Technical College to pursue an associates degree in radiography.
• Guinevere Yeager, Whitewater High School graduate, plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to pursue a degree in computer engineering.
• Gavin Clifton, Jefferson High School graduate, plans on attending Madison College’s Agricultural Equipment Technology Program to receive an associates degree and pursue a career as a diesel ag technician.
• Taylor Gray, Fort Atkinson High School graduate, plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in biology on a pre-med track.
• Natalie Kammer, Fort Atkinson High School graduate, plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.
