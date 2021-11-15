Fitzgerald: Democrats in ‘disarray’ with infrastructure bill

WATERTOWN — Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, Republican from Juneau, didn’t waste time during his listening session at Watertown City Hall Friday against President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border, especially after visiting McAllen, Texas.
“I had a chance to speak with border agents there who manage the operations, and one thing I heard over and over was that the flow of people at the southern border has dramatically increased since President Biden took office,” Fitzgerald said, “and there are no signs of this trend slowing.”
He said he learned from a border agent the large amounts of fentanyl coming into the U.S. through these illegal border crossings.
“The evening border tour was truly eye-opening,” Fitzgerald said. “At different points along our tour, groups of up to 50 migrants would appear out of the woods in search of the southern border checkpoint.”
He said these migrants know, with the Remain in Mexico policy no longer in place, they can claim asylum and travel to almost anywhere in the U.S.
“What I saw in McAllen, Texas confirmed what’s happening down at our southern border is absolutely a crisis,” Fitzgerald said. “Those law enforcement officials and border agents I spoke to all expressed the same concern, which is the flow of drugs and migrants across the border is rapidly increasing and we need more border agents to help.”
He said the border patrol agents are becoming frustrated.
“I was told they have seen immigrants from 72 countries,” Fitzgerald said. “Some from Cuba. Others from South America and even Eastern Europe. Globally, the word is if you want to get into the United States you need to come through Mexico.”
The border should not be a partisan issue, he said.
“Something needs to be done,” Fitzgerald said. “Border patrol and law enforcement don’t have enough help when 100, 200 or even an influx of 500 people are coming into our country illegally.”
He also spoke out against the Democrats’ vote to take the first step in passing their multi-trillion-dollar budget reconciliation and passed their partisan infrastructure bill, which spends only a fraction of funds fixing roads and bridges.
He said the Democratic Party shows it is in “disarray” with this bill.
“I am truly disappointed it didn’t include what Americans consider infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and highways,” Fitzgerald said. “It was an opportunity missed. It was erroneously missed. I didn’t support it because it had nothing to do with infrastructure as we know it.
“The infrastructure bill included such items as free community college, universal pre-K, mandatory paid leave, and tax increases on businesses that will lead to higher prices on things Wisconsin residents purchase every day,” he added. “The left will stop at nothing to pass their agenda, even if it means withholding money to fix Wisconsin’s roads and bridges.”
However, the bill would provide $110 billion to repair the nation’s aging highways, bridges and roads.
According to the White House, 173,000 total miles of America’s highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. And the nearly $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.
The congressman said the infrastructure bill is a Democratic “scheme,” which is not a new one.
“Just mere months ago, Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 ‘relief’ package, with plenty of money left to fund liberal pet projects,” Fitzgerald said. “This infrastructure package is no different.”
When asked about the Jan. 6 insurrection, he called the investigation into it a “sham” created by the left.
“It’s not a fair investigation,” Fitzgerald said. “Not at all. Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi allowed only members of the minority party on the committee. That, in itself, is a mockery of what a committee stands for.”
Fitzgerald said Republicans Jim Jordan and Jim Banks were rejected from being on the committee, yet Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on the committee.
The two Republicans were the only two who supported the formation of the special committee.
“How can it truly be a fair committee investigating what happened?” Fitzgerald asked. “It’s a farce.”
