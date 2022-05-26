After more than eight years of serving her community with the Jefferson County Literacy Council, Lynn Forseth has announced her retirement from the position of executive director at JCLC.
Forseth has made a lasting impact on the community, serving in many areas of the Literacy Council’s organization over the years. She has served in the various education programs at JCLC, been involved in organizing events, mentoring staff, and has contributed to the overall success of the Jefferson County Literacy Council.
The Jefferson County community is thoroughly grateful for her work.
Megan Hartwick, community member and current executive director at United Way, says, “Lynn will leave a lasting impact on the JCLC, but also on our communities as a whole. Lynn has always been so passionate about the work of the JCLC… She speaks of the importance of literacy with such expertise, and also with immense respect and understanding for those they serve.”
Her colleagues will miss working with her greatly.
Eric Robinson, library director at the Dwight Foster Public Library, said, “Her personality and laughter can fill a room with pure optimism.”
As Forseth wraps up her time at the Jefferson County Literacy Council, her community, students and colleagues give her their appreciation for all that she has done over the years. Her work will continue to impact the organization for many years to come.
While the organization celebrates this milestone in her life with her, they also are saddened by her leaving as well. JCLC wishes Lynn well as she embarks on the next chapter of her life.
The Jefferson County Literacy Council (JCLC) is a private non-profit literacy council that provides adult education for basic skills, English as a Second Language, preparation for GED testing, digital literacy, health literacy and citizenship.
