Some Jefferson County residents do not believe in making new year’s resolutions, while others look to 2023 with considerable focus on accomplishments they want to make happen.
One of the professional goals of Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager of Fort Atkinson, is to help the city establish 24/7, full-time fire and EMS services through the city’s fire department.
LeMire intends to engage more with Gov. Tony Evers and state legislators through the League of Wisconsin Municipalities to fix a lack of revenue options to fund local government services. Current rates are too low, LeMire said.
Fort Atkinson leaders are also hopeful that the two new tax increment financing districts will encourage private investment in the city, including multi-family housing developments, LeMire said.
“We are looking forward to a bright 2023, full of new development and new opportunities to showcase Fort Atkinson’s exceptional quality of life,” she said.
The School District of Jefferson’s superintendent, Charles Urness, said his professional resolutions as superintendent center around safety, security and financial responsibility.
“In 2023, we resolve to complete the project design phases for all of our projects,” he said.
These phases include schematic design, design development, construction documents and construction contracting.
Urness said he also hopes for continued health and safety for his family and everyone in the School District of Jefferson.
“We wish everyone happiness, health, and strength in 2023,” he said.
Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce director Shauna Wessely, said her professional resolution for the chamber in 2023 is to see it continue to develop relationships with its members to “provide an inclusive, encouraging network” for local business owners.
“Personally, my goal is to train to earn my first degree Black Belt in taekwondo in June,” she said.
At Eagle Nutrition on East Racine Street in Jefferson Thursday, Mike and Wendy Walker of Farmington chatted with the business’ owner, Morgan Stendel, about how they all could improve their health in the coming year. The Walkers, however, are not big on making new year’s resolutions.
“It’s kinda crazy,” Mike Walker said. “Nobody keeps them anyway. Everybody makes them and nobody follows through. These gyms get months of commitments from people who start coming at the beginning of the year and then, no more.”
Wendy Walker said he felt about the same way as her husband.
“Who else wants to lose weight? We all would,” she said.
Stendel said she wants to get healthier, too.
Lena Kuehl of Jefferson took time out from sending packages at the Jefferson Post Office to talk finances.
“I want to budget and manage finances better,” the 23 year-old newlywed said. “So budgeting is one and I want us to get a house.”
At the Jefferson Public Library, librarian Leann Schwandt Lehner said she views the opportunity to make new year’s resolutions in a positive light.
“I don’t like the idea of giving things up,” she said. “It’s what I can add or change that I am interested in.”
Lehner said she wants to start writing again—a book.
Lehner and colleague, Angie Rosch, said they both want to read more in 2023.
“And I want to make an effort to travel more this coming year,” Rosch said.
She wants to further bond with her 11-year-old son on family trips to an ocean of their choice and perhaps to various spots in Tennessee.
“I want to go somewhere new,” she said. “I want to do a roadtrip.”
