Eagle health
Buy Now

Mike and Wendy Walker of Farmington talk with downtown Jefferson’s Eagle Nutrition owner Morgan Stendel Thursday about their health and thoughts about the coming year of 2023.

 Steve Sharp

Some Jefferson County residents do not believe in making new year’s resolutions, while others look to 2023 with considerable focus on accomplishments they want to make happen.

One of the professional goals of Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager of Fort Atkinson, is to help the city establish 24/7, full-time fire and EMS services through the city’s fire department.

Load comments