JEFFERSON — A Fort Atkinson woman has been ordered to serve six years in the Wisconsin State Prison System following conviction in early February in Jefferson County on seventh-offense drunk driving.

Kristi Endl, 65, faced up to 12 years and six months in prison and a fine of more than $25,000 after being convicted on the charge by a Jefferson County jury last month. She had 26 days credit for time served at the time of her sentencing.

