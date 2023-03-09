JEFFERSON — A Fort Atkinson woman has been ordered to serve six years in the Wisconsin State Prison System following conviction in early February in Jefferson County on seventh-offense drunk driving.
Kristi Endl, 65, faced up to 12 years and six months in prison and a fine of more than $25,000 after being convicted on the charge by a Jefferson County jury last month. She had 26 days credit for time served at the time of her sentencing.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue ordered Endl to serve three years in prison and three years on extended supervision.
Hue ordered the following conditions: that she not operate a motor vehicle, participate in recommended counseling and follow through, have no possession or use of marijuana in states where it is legal and have no use of CBD products or other legal cannabis derivatives without the express permission of her agent. She may have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores.
Endl must pay $2,831 in fines and court costs, as well as restitution that is yet to be determined.
Hue also revoked Endl’s driver’s license for 36 months. She must undergo Alcohol and Other Drug Assessment and have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she drives for 36 months. The offense caused her to be assessed six demerit points on her driving record.
Endl crashed her black, 2006 Buick into her ex-boyfriend’s house at 427 Monroe St. at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer who arrived at the scene first saw the vehicle with front-end damage and fluid leaking from the engine, he said in the complaint. He also saw that part of the front of the house “was gone,” the complaint read in part.
Endl’s eyes were bloodshot and she was giving off an odor of intoxicants, the officer wrote.
Endl told investigators she drank two shot-size bottles of Fireball whiskey and half a beer. She told police she’d had her last drink 20 minutes before driving, according to the complaint.
The officer administered field sobriety tests and arrested her for operating while intoxicated. A preliminary breath test given to Endl yielded a blood alcohol level of .11. It is illegal in Wisconsin for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or greater.
Online court documents show six previous convictions for Endl for operating while intoxicated.
