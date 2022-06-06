Fort HealthCare announces awarding $60,000 in scholarships for students pursuing academic degrees in career fields that support Fort HealthCare’s Mission.
Each of the following scholarships is made possible by generous donations in recognition of the important roles in health care to maintain the quality of life enjoyed in the communities Fort HealthCare serves.
Thank you to each of our benefactors and the hundreds of people who donated memorial contributions to make these scholarships possible. Congratulations to each of Fort HealthCare’s 2022 scholarship award recipients!
Fort HealthCare Partners Scholarships Award winners
• Taylor Stenklyft (Cambridge High School)
• Katrina Breaker (Lake Mills High School)
• Gracyn Geyer (Jefferson High School)
• Kiara Wolfram (Fort Atkinson High School)
• Corrine Stoutenborough
• Janelle Wenzel
• Trevor Boyle
• Myranda Goulder
Fort Memorial Hospital Medical Staff Scholarships Award winners
Fort HealthCare medical staff sponsors several scholarships in memory of Dr. Robert Handeyside. Graduating seniors, who reside or attend school in the Fort HealthCare service area and have chosen a career in the health care field are eligible for this scholarship.
• Lauren Dempsey (Jefferson)
• Joanna Guevara (Jefferson)
• Gunnar Jurczyk (Jefferson)
• Olivia Karlen (Lake Mills)
• Audrey Mayer (Whitewater)
• Kiara Wolfram (Fort Atkinson)
• Emma Zimmerman (Lake Mills)
Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarships Award Winners
• General scholarship funds were awarded to: Katrina Breaker and Abby Helmick.
• Scott W. Hulstein Scholarship — The Scott W. Hulstein Scholarship was set up by his parents, Gerrit and Rebecca Hulstein, in his memory. A scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or an undergraduate currently enrolled at a college or technical school pursuing a degree in the health care field.
Awards went to: Gunnar Jurczyk, Kiara Wolfram, Joanna Guevara, Katrina Breaker, Lauren Dempsey and Audrey Mayer.
• Cynthia McKinley Kolasinski Scholarship — Cynthia McKinley Kolasinski Scholarships will be awarded to students studying medicine or nursing at an accredited institution of higher learning. Per the trust established by Ms. Kolasinski, preference will be given to medical students beyond their second year and nursing students beyond their first year.
Awards went to: Janelle Wenzel, Corinne Stoutenborough, Allison Wisch, Sheryl Krause, Makenna Croson, Trevor Boyle, Clara Ball, Brenda Manthey, Mariah Marowsky and Myranda Goulder.
• Estelle Stinson Chase & Peter A. Chase Scholarship — The Estelle Stinson Chase & Peter A. Chase Scholarship awards Fort HealthCare employees who are studying nursing (LPN, ADN, BSN Completion, MSN) at an accredited college or university. Consideration is given to the applicant’s service and involvement in the community and Fort HealthCare, excluding job-related activities.
Awards went to: Makenna Croson, Trevor Boyle, Brenda Manthey, Mariah Marowsky and Myranda Goulder.
• Dr. Donald and Barbara Williams Scholarship — This Scholarship was established by Dr. Donald and Barbara Williams in recognition of the important role Fort HealthCare employees play in providing excellent care for the people they serve. Applicants must be an employee in good standing at Fort HealthCare and pursuing education in a health care field.
Awards went to: Gunnar Jurczyk, Kathleen Wetzel and Brooke Leibman.
• Wanda L. Draeger Nursing Scholarship — This scholarship was established in memory of Wanda L. Draeger, RN, who was an OB nurse at Fort HealthCare for 45 years. Applicants currently must be enrolled and have completed at least one year in an accredited nursing school.
Award went to: Alivia Dearborn.
• Arthur and Nancy Nesbitt Nursing Scholarship — This scholarship was established by the Nesbitts in appreciation for the excellent care provided by Fort HealthCare nurses. Applicants must be employees of Fort HealthCare in good standing and enrolled in an accredited nursing program during the 2022-23 school year.
Awards went to: Allison Wisch, Sheryl Krause, Makenna Croson, Trevor Boyle, Brenda Manthey, Mariah Marowsky and Myranda Goulder.
• Dr. Tom and Mary Nordland Scholarship — Dr. Tom and Mary Nordland established this scholarship to recognize Fort HealthCare employees who are advancing their careers through education. Applicants must be an employee in good standing at Fort HealthCare and pursuing education in preparation for advancing their careers in the healthcare industry.
Awards went to: Hannah Allen and Brielle Johnson.
• Florence Falk Nursing Scholarship — This scholarship was established in memory of Florence Falk, LPN, who was an OB nurse at Fort HealthCare for 50 years. Applicants must be an employee in good standing at Fort HealthCare or a graduate of a high school in Fort HealthCare’s primary service area (Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater). Applicants also must be currently enrolled in an accredited nursing school and in their second year of nursing school or beyond.
Awards went to: Corinne Stoutenborough, Alivia Dearborn and Clara Ball.
Students interested in applying for Fort HealthCare scholarships can complete an application online at FortHealthCare.com/Scholarships beginning in December each year. Applications are due by the following March 1.
Completing one application makes you eligible for each scholarship applicable to the degree you are pursuing. Applicants must be residents from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater, or employees at Fort HealthCare. While grade-point average is important, it not always is the primary consideration.
For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com and FortHealthCare.com/Scholarships.
