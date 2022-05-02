PALMYRA — Sir Winston Churchill once said “No hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle.”
Despite facing wind, rain, a little lightning, and even a threat of tornadoes in a four-day, 100-mile trek on horseback, three modern day cowboys arrived safely at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at their final destination: Horseriders Campground in Palmyra. One only needed to see the satisfied smiles on their faces and the obvious affection for their mounts to realize they would agree with Churchill’s famous quote.
Lane Kreiser and Josh Johnson from Rochelle, Ill., and Rick Schopf of New Berlin, love to ride horses and want to keep alive the western way of life and to remind people (especially today’s youth) that "cowboying is still cool!" The group always talked about making a long trip like this on horseback together and finally decided “to just do it.”
Their journey started from Kreiser’s Diamond G Ranch in Rochelle on Thursday morning, April 28. They traveled roadside, fields and horse trails to reach the popular Palmyra campground as their final destination.
Rick shared: “The first day was a little rough.” However, these three friends aren’t a group that ever would back down from a challenge. They saddled up, with two pack horses in tow carrying supplies, and rode 29 miles in the cold rain the first day. They arrived in Kirkland, Ill., and sheltered with friends the first night.
The second day was a little easier and a little shorter ride. The trio reached Popular Grove and stayed with a rodeo buddy the second night. The third night they reached Darien, and were fortunate to find shelter in the barn of some generous strangers they met along the way.
Their horses seemed to enjoy the adventure as well and looked unfazed by their journey. Upon arriving at the campground, they were friendly and waited patiently while they were unsaddled, watered and fed before climbing into the waiting horse trailers that would bring them back home.
In a message from Diamond G Ranch on their social media page they shared, “Thank you to everyone who fed and sheltered these guys and their horses. And thank you to everyone who reached out and offered. The horse community is amazing! We are proud to be a part of it.”
This was their first journey of this magnitude. Despite the challenging weather, they had a great trip and met a lot of wonderful people along the way. The friends also ride the Southern Kettle Moraine horse trails frequently, making the horse campground the perfect destination.
Rick mentioned that the trails in Eagle at the County Highway S trailhead are among his favorites and he expects to be back on the trails very soon.
