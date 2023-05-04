Over 700 students throughout Jefferson County went on a field trip to Kutz Dairy Farm’s 28th Annual Fourth Grade Farm Tour Wednesday.
Ron and Pam Kutz started the dairy farm in 1973 with 10 Holstein cows. The family-owned business in Jefferson now milks 1,900 registered jersey cows.
Excited fourth grade students from Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Watertown, Jefferson, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Eagle visited 11 different agricultural stations spread out around the farm. They included beef/swine, sheep/goats, field to table, then and now (technology-focus, careers, milking parlor, animal care (veterinarian), housing and facilities, land preservation, crops, and calves.
The stations were taught by the Kutz family, the farm staff, and agricultural industry professionals, with assistance from FFA members from five surrounding areas including Cambridge FFA, Fort Atkinson FFA, Jefferson FFA, Lakeside Lutheran FFA, and Palmyra-Eagle FFA.
After learning about where their lunch came from students enjoyed a ham and cheese sandwich, ice cream, string cheese and milk.
Each student received a bag with an agriculture activity book, postcard highlighting their tour stations, pencils from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, activity book from the Wisconsin Pork Council, and a free custard from Johnson Creek Culver’s. Teachers received the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom 2023 Book of the Year, “Tales of the Dairy Godmother — Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish.”
This free field trip was provided by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club.
