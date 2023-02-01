WHITEWATER — A free weekly drawing class begins Thursday at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater.
Taught by Mike Alvarez of Whitewater, the class runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Wisconsin Makers, 200 E. Clay St.
Interested people of all ages are welcome to attend.
The class is the first activity set by the newly formed Whitewater Art Club at the makerspace.
“This club is for people interested in arts and crafts, in general, from drawing and painting to paper art, pottery, woodcarving and pretty much anything art-related,” Alvarez said.
Being bilingual, Alvarez hopes to generate interest from the Latino community, as well. Club members need not join Wisconsin Makers to participate. Donations, toward paying utilities are welcome.
Wisconsin Makers is a makerspace that creates an affordable, collaborative and educational environment that inspires people of all ages to become innovators by unlocking their skills through continual training.
It has members from Jefferson, Walworth, Rock and Waukesha counties, and beyond, and all have access to the workshops around the clock. The facility houses machine, welding/fabrication, electronics, automotive, 3-D printing, laser engraving and woodworking shops.
It also offers pottery, ceramics, metal art, quilting, fabric arts, matting/framing and more.
The building is handicapped accessible and has off-street parking, WiFi, and other amenities.
For more information about the makerspace, contact Chris Spangler at 920-728-2960. For more information about the drawing class, contact Alvarez at 920-397-1022 or whitewaterartclub@gmail.com.
