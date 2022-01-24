Americans now may request four free rapid antigen tests from the federal government.
The tests will take seven to 12 days to arrive, and each household will be limited to four free tests. The U.S. Postal Service will handle shipping and delivery through first-class mail.
Related, according to a new federal policy, private insurers must cover the cost of eight at-home tests per member per month. The new policy does not apply to at-home tests purchased before Jan. 15, 2022.
Persons should contact their insurer to learn more about how they can be reimbursed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidance to acknowledge that cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators. N95 respirators, so named because they can filter out 95 percent of all airborne particles when used correctly, offer the highest level of protection.
The federal government will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week. The masks will begin shipping this week and will be available for pickup at select pharmacies and community health centers across the country.
More details will be released on the Jefferson County Health Department websites and social media when they are available.
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself and others around you. Jefferson County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Appointments can be made by calling the health department at (920) 674-7275.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211.
Persons also may call 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.