JOHNSON CREEK — No one was injured in a fire to which the Johnson Creek Fire & EMS Department was dispatched Friday at 9:22 a.m. at 131 Deer Crossing in the village.
The department reported that the original 911 call indicated that smoke was coming from the windows of the residence and no one was coming to the door. Alarms could be heard.
A Johnson Creek engine arrived on scene and firefighters investigated the source of smoke from the front entrance. Entry was made and firefighters were met with heavy smoke from the main entrance. It was determined additional resources were needed.
"At that point, fire resources were requested via the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System," a statement said. "This provided resources from surrounding district departments to assist with on-scene operations and coverage in the event other calls for service should come in during the same time."
The fire was determined to have originated in the finished basement and was quickly extinguished with approximately 250 gallons of water. After it was put out, the structure was ventilated and confirmation was made of no further fire extensions.
"Most importantly, no residents or public safety personnel were injured during this response," the fire department stated.
Damage estimates were unavailable at press time because the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Johnson Creek Fire Department reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives.
