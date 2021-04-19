JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be holding a used books sale this Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Village Community Center, 417 Union St.
The group is offering hundreds of gently used books, fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children. A bag sale will be offered on Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.
The spring Village Rummage-A-Rama will be held concurrently. Shoppers will find more than 50 sales with a wide range of merchandise.
Walking tacos, hot dogs and soft beverages will be offered at the United Methodist Church, 200 N. Watertown St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The American Legion will be offering brats and hamburgers at its post, located at 323 1st St., both days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bar will be open.
The Johnson Creek Historical Society will be offering a continental breakfast of Berres Brothers coffee, hot chocolate, muffins and donuts on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. Specially packaged Berres Brothers Coffee also will be offered for sale.
Other nonprofits participating are Sustain Jefferson offering rummage, organic seed potatoes and vegetable bedding plants at 147 Pheasant Run. Crossroads Church, at 111 South St., will hold a rummage sale.
Shoppers are reminded to bring masks as some sales will require them. To obtain a list of sales, email caroljo@tds.net.
