Regional Dairy Educator
Bovine colostrum is the production of the mammary gland in the 24 hours after calving and it is the first source of nutrients for the calf. All female mammals produce it, and it is of great importance in all species, since it depends on whether the offspring survive or not.
In the case of ruminants, including cattle, colostrum is essential.
Colostrum is packed with important nutrients that increase metabolism and stimulate digestive activity; and antibodies (immunoglobulins) to help to build calf’s immune system, protecting the calf against diseases. The nutrients that colostrum contains are higher concentrations of fat and Vitamins A, D and E.
Also, it contains twice as much dry matter and minerals, and five times as much protein as the whole milk.
Colostrum also provides a variety of bioactive substances that stimulate the development of the young calf’s digestive system.
However, to understand the relevance of colostrum in calves, it is necessary to understand that the bovine placenta is impermeable to the antibodies, which means calves are born without any type of acquired immunity, so they depend on colostrum consumption to acquire it and strengthen their immune system.
For this reason, the Quality, the Quantity, and the timing of colostrum feeding (Quickly) are the major factors affecting calf morbidity and mortality.
Quality
Feed high quality colostrum that has been measured with a refractometer or colostrometer. Good quality colostrum contains at least 50 mg/mL of Immunoglobulin G (IgG).
Using the colostrometer, colostrum quality is read from a color-coded scale. Green samples contain more than 50 of IgG (up to 140 mg/mL), yellow readings range from 20 to 50 mg/mL, and red values fall below 20mg/mL.
Any colostrum containing 20 mg/mL IgG should not be used. For better accuracy with this instrument, is necessary use the colostrum cooled to room temperature (72 F). At lower temperatures, the IgG concentration is overestimated and at higher temperatures the concentration will be underestimated.
Quality will also decrease if the colostrum becomes contaminated with bacteria or other pathogens, which colonized the gut of the calf before colostrum feeding, decrease the IgG absorption, and exposes the calf to potential systemic infection. It is thus very important to collect colostrum as hygienically as possible.
Try to cool colostrum to 40F or less as soon as possible, and store in a refrigerator.
Quantity and Quickly
I recommend to giving at first feeding of 4 quarts (4 liters) of colostrum to large-breed calves in the first hour of birth. For small-breeds calves 3 quarts (3 liters) of colostrum are enough as soon as possible after birth.
Since many calves, depending on the delivery difficulties, will not drink this large amount at one time, an esophageal feeder may be used to feed all or part of the colostrum to the calf.
This method of feed will not interfere with the absorption of the IgG. However, expertise is required to use the esophageal feeder correctly. Rough handling when using a tube feeder can injure calves.
An alternative feeding schedule is to feed 2 quarts within an hour and then an additional 2 quarts within the next 6 to 8 hours.
Could nursing calves get colostrum from the cow? This is an unreliable feeding method.
When calves nurse on their own, around the 40% do not drink enough colostrum and the only the 25% consume adequate colostrum within an hour of birth.
To optimize immunity, it is essential that calves receive their first colostrum feeding as soon as possible after birth.
Timing is critically important. After birth, the calf can absorb large molecules, like IgG, but within 24 hours closure occurs, meaning the cells lining the intestine lose the ability to absorb these molecules. Also, the digestive enzyme secretion increases its activity producing a breakdown antibody in the gut. The longer we wait to feed calves their first meal, the greater the chance calves will not receive enough immune protection.
Understanding and implementing the three Qs will help you to keep healthy, strong, and better calves for the future.
