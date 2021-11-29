JANESVILLE — Janesville Parker High School spectators dressed in “gang” attire at the Parker vs. Beloit Memorial High School girls’ basketball game on Nov. 23, causing some to object, saying the planned student dress showed insensitivity to the visiting team.
Parker students were seen wearing tank top shirts, baggy pants that exposed their underwear, backwards hats, durags and gold chains at the game. Parker student spectators have been known to dress up in predetermined themes at athletic events in the past.
Mandi Franks, captain of Beloit Memorial’s girls’ varsity basketball team, sent an email to Parker High School Athletic Director Clayton Kreger and Parker Principal Christoper Laue expressing her disappointment at the Janesville student section’s attire.
Franks said the choice of outfits seemed to mock Black culture and made light of gang violence, which is a serious problem in Beloit that has affected students at Franks’ school.
“The deaths we mourn every day and our peers we watch go to prison every day are not jokes to us, and they should not be jokes to your students,” Franks wrote in her letter to Kreger. “I don’t understand how this would ever be seen as OK, so maybe Parker as a school needs to have some inclusion and diversity education to prevent this and similar situations in the future.”
The Beloit community and Beloit Memorial High School are more racially diverse than Janesville. While Janesville’s population is over 90% White and only about 2.3% Black, Beloit’s population is about 69.7% White and about 12.3% Black, according to U.S. Census data.
Franks told the Janesville Gazette that a friend saw a post on social media before the game announcing a “gangster” theme for those attending. When Franks arrived at the game, she saw many Parker students in the outfits.
“I knew it was a joke to everybody and I genuinely think they found it funny,” Franks said. “This is all a joke to them and they took it very lightly. That’s why in the email I mentioned that they should include some diversity and culture education or training in their school. I know at Beloit Memorial, we have assemblies all the time that embrace Black culture and Hispanic culture.”
Franks said Friday she had not yet heard back from any Parker High School official but hopes they understand why the incident was hurtful. She said no apology likely would assuage she and her teammates.
Franks said this was not the first time her team has been subjected to racially insensitive jokes.
“Every time we go on the road and go to things, we are the quote ‘ghetto school,’” Franks said. “That’s what people call us. People will come (dressed up) as police or SWAT teams to our games. The jokes are never ending. We’re (called) ‘Blood Memorial.’”
Kathy Crawford, a parent of a Beloit Memorial junior varsity girls basketball player, also was shocked by the “theme” night outfits.
“I have never seen anything like that in my life,” Crawford said. “I have four children that have been through sports in this area. My daughter came over and said that one young lady (from Parker) had told her it was a ‘country vs. ghetto theme.’”
Crawford said the outfits were in poor taste. She said the choice showed a lack of empathy and insensitivity toward Beloit Memorial High School.
Franks said she hopes the school’s students will learn from this.
“Everyone on my team knows people our age that have died from gang violence,” Franks said. “We all took it very, very personally. That’s why we are making such a big deal out of it.”
Janesville School District and Parker High School officials could not be reached for comment on Friday, when school was out for the extended Thanksgiving holiday.
In an email, Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller said in her personal opinion she was proud of Beloit players for using words to advocate for empathy and change.
“It speaks highly of our students, their families, and our district,” she said in the email.
In an email, School District of Beloit Chief of Communications and Marketing Monica Krysztopa said the district will be issuing a comment on Monday.
(Hillary Gavan, reporter for the Beloit Daily News, contributed to this story.)
