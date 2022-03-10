As of Wednesday morning, March 9, these area outlets posted the following gas prices:

Fort Atkinson Kwik Trip: $3.99 unleaded

Fort Atkinson Stop N Go: $3.99

Fort Atkinson Mobil: $3.95

Jefferson: Casey’s General Store, $3.99

Jefferson Kwik Trip (south) $3.99

Jefferson BP (north): $3.89

Jefferson BP (downtown): $3.99

Jefferson Speedway $3.99

Johnson Creek Kwik Trip (north) $3.99

Johnson Creek Kwik Trip (by Culvers) $3.99

Johnson Creek BP: $3.99

Watertown Shell: $3,98

Watertown Speedway $3.99

