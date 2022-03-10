Sticker shock has hit at the gas pump in the Jefferson County area as prices have skyrocketed in the past two weeks. And it is going to get uglier.
On Monday, prices jumped anywhere from 15 to 40 cents a gallon in Watertown. And according to local gas station owners and managers, there is no end in site.
Most stations in Watertown were selling gas for $3.99 a gallon on Tuesday, while across the nation gasoline prices were pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden upped the ante by banning Russian oil.
GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, said Monday that the U.S. likely was to break its record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today’s terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.
Gurprete Bajwa, owner of the two Clark stations in Watertown, said he raised prices 10 cents Monday to the $3.99 level.
“The gas prices have been skyrocketing for the last week and a half, but it is not over $4 in Watertown,” he said Tuesday morning.
Bajwa did not recall gas in the city costing more than $4 a gallon, adding, “I think it was about $3.95 four years ago.”
But, he said, the market was up again on Tuesday and predicted it could rise to $4.29 cent a gallon today.
“A lot of people are complaining and we are the ones that have to listen to that,” Bajwa said. “I would rather have cheap gas and happy customers than high gas and grumpy customers.”
He said he has not seen a reduction in sales yet.
“If it keeps going up, people might stop driving as much, at least cancel trips,” Bajwa said.
Earlier this year, people who filled their gas tanks paid $20 and now it is $50, he said, noting, “That is a big jump. It went up almost 70 cents in the last couple of weeks.”
Bajwa said he also is feeling the pinch as he drives 150 miles a day.
“I fill up every other day and it is bad for me,” he said. “There is no end in sight. I think it is heading for disaster.”
Kyle Schaefer, owner of Schaefer’s Auto Repair on South Third Street, said he did not remember the gas prices being this high before.
“I think it will go higher,” he said. “I have a friend in Illinois that said it was $6.29 a gallon there. I hope we don’t get that high. I can imagine it will keep going up until this war in Russia is over. It is crazy that something that far away effects us here.”
Schaefer said he has seen a reduction in customers because of the high prices. But his business pumps the gas, making for higher costs.
“I don’t know if people are driving less or they are going for cheaper gas,” he said.
Because the station was not open on Sunday, Schaefer had to raise the price 40 cents on Monday and 10 cents on Tuesday.
“Forty cents is a big hike, and I told my employee I hate doing it,” he said. “It hurts to do what I have to do.”
Schaefer said he has not seen the price of gas this high in Watertown before.
The price of gas at Gaugert Mobile Mart in Sullivan on Tuesday was one of the lowest in the area at $3.94 a gallon.
“We went up 15 cents a gallon on Monday,” said store manager Teresa Lohman. “We don’t usually go up every day, we usually change the price when we get a load. But last week we were going up a little at a time. But Monday we got a load and we were forced to go up 15 cents a gallon.”
She recalled gas prices above the $4 mark in Wisconsin about 10 years ago.
Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday the average gas prices in Wisconsin was near $4 per gallon after jumping more than 50 cents in the last week. He is urging the U.S. Congress to act by suspending the federal gas tax.
Evers joined several governors in urging quick passage of The Gas Prices Relief Act of 2022, which would lower gas prices through the end of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act would help bring down gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon until Jan. 2, 2023.
The act also would require the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury to monitor the program in order to ensure oil and gas companies pass along the savings at the pump to consumers.
The price of the gas is tied to the price of barrels of oil, which is set at the closing of the stock market each day.
By state law, gas stations only are allowed to change prices once a day.
The change in gas price at the station at Stop-N-Go on Madison Avenue in Fort Atkinson is done automatically by corporate, said Dawn Brehmer, store leader.
“We don’t make the call. It comes from corporate office,” she said. “They send an alert and all signs change automatically.
“I left Saturday and it was $3.79, and I don’t know when it changed to $3.99 (which it was reported at on Tuesday),” Brehmer added.
She said she can recall gas prices at $3.30 or $3.40 per gallon, but she only has been at the business for two years.
“This is the highest I can recall,” Brehmer said. “I do believe it will go higher.”
“Forget the $4 per gallon mark. The nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. ... Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time.”
Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. Benchmark U.S. crude surged to $130 a barrel overnight, then moderated to around $119, a 3% gain, in afternoon trading.
The international price skyrocketed to $139 before falling back to about $123 a barrel. U.S. stocks tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months.
Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.
Still, few forecasters saw this week’s surge coming. Just a month ago, the Energy Department predicted oil would average around $80 a barrel this year. That was before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — but it also is the biggest oil consumer, and it can’t meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.
The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year — about 8% of all U.S. oil imports — up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.
The increasingly violent Russian attack on Ukraine has raised calls to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports. Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas.
Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.
Americans will feel pain, too — at the gas pump — Biden acknowledged, declaring, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
The imports have been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
