WAUKESHA — Cash bond has been lowered for a Watertown man named George Webb who was arrested recently in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated as a fourth offense after telling officers he was driving from a bar to George Webb’s restaurant in Oconomowoc.
According to a Waukesha County Circuit Court criminal complaint, Webb, 45, of 204 E. Haven Drive, Watertown, could face six years in prison if he is convicted.
His bail was reduced March 23 from $2,500 to $1,000 cash.
The complaint stated that Webb was pulled over while driving in the Town of Oconomowoc after his vehicle was spotted by town police as it was swerving.
Webb told investigators that he and his passenger had been at The Hideaway Bar and Grill in Waukesha County and were driving to the George Webb’s restaurant in Oconomowoc to eat. He was then planning on driving home.
A preliminary breath test indicated that Webb had a blood alcohol content of .145.
Webb was convicted for operating while intoxicated in October of 2001, November of 2005 and May of 2016.
Conditions of his bond include that he maintain absolute sobriety, not use or possess any alcohol, drugs or controlled substances without a valid prescription and he is not to use/possess any drug paraphernalia.
