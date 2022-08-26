JEFFERSON — If you want to access veterans services, you will have to go to Fort Community Credit Union. If you want to see the county clerk, you’ll cross the river to the west side and go to the Jefferson Area Moving and Business Center. Want to attend a county board meeting? Go to the county highway department.
Jefferson County citizens, it won’t be easy.
Considerable upheaval for staff and the general public awaits at the Jefferson County Courthouse as the building is prepped for its pending, two-year-long, $49.9 million makeover — and satellite facilities are being used to house many departments as work occurs.
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors this week approved numerous bids for the project and now, about all that remains before the jackhammers, heavy equipment and workers descend, is an evacuation of 70 of the building’s employees who occupy two floors. The exception to this will be the court system, sheriff’s department and jail. These will pivot around their current, respective areas, as work there takes place.
There are several Jefferson office facilities that will be utilized by the county, including vacant spaces at the Jefferson Area Moving and Business Center and Fort Community Credit Union. There is another soon-to-be-temporary county office on West Linden Drive near the Jefferson Public Library and one at 405 S. Main St. south of the heart of downtown Jefferson.
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said additional prep work will begin Thursday and this will include the process of placing construction fencing around the courthouse and developing a new, temporary security entrance.
“With all the hard and soft costs, temporary relocation, etcetera, the cost of the project will be about $49.9 million and this includes a $3.75 million contingency,” Wehmeier said, adding Maas Bros. Construction Co. of Watertown is the construction manager and Potter Lawson is the architect. There are about 20 contractors that will be working on the project.
A total of 36,053 square feet will be added in three additions and 105,447 square feet will be renovated.
“It will be a full renovation, with significant overhaul of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems,” Wehmeier said. “This will included becoming compliant with life-safety codes, such as the sprinkler and alarm system, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Department of Corrections and supreme court requirements, and changes to operations, as well as consolidation of functions of departments that belong together.”
Wehmeier said Phase 1 of the project, which runs from October through September of 2023, will have the biggest impact.
“Most of the general offices will be moved — approximately 70 staff — to various locations within the City of Jefferson,” Wehmeier said. “We worked to try and keep like functions together to limit the need for the public to go to multiple locations. We also worked to keep them in close proximity in general. As part of this phase, we will have a new, temporary security entrance, because the court functions and departments will remain on site throughout the renovations.”
Wehmeier said most of the county meetings during Phase 1 of the project will take place at the county’s highway facility. Committee meetings will be in the conference room, with larger, county board meetings being held in the training room.
Wehmeier said the plan, at this point, is most of the staff moving will occur on Sept. 29 and 30, with the exception of child support and the medical examiner’s office, which will be moved a week, to two weeks, later.
“The offices moving on Sept. 29 and 30 will be closed, then opened for operations at their new locations on Oct. 3. Veterans services will be operational in its new location after Labor Day,” Wehmeier said.
Phase 2 of the project is scheduled to take place from October of 2023 through October of 2024 and will see all staff relocated in the main vicinity of the courthouse.
“With the new additions in place and the trailer office across the street, we should be able to keep folks within this space,” Wehmeier said, adding that the exception to this may be the veterans services office.
Wehmeier said members of the public will be kept up to date on where they need to go to get their business with the county done via the county’s website, press releases and social media.
“This project has been two years in the making to identify needs today and 20 years from now,” Wehmeier said, adding he and other county officials are confident that they have sufficient plans in place to address such an enormous project, while maintaining county services and obligations to staff.
