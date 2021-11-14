WATERTOWN — Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is bringing its services to Watertown with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Greater Waukesha.
The new home-based center is owned and operated by Rich Schmocker and Robyn Schwantes. With an end-to-end consultative approach, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha counties while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.
“To be a franchisee under the Gotcha Covered umbrella, owners must commit to providing first-rate quality to their customers,” said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. “Rich and Robyn have demonstrated those qualities since the first time we met them. They are dedicated to providing the best customer experience in the area, and we believe they are a great addition to the Gotcha Covered family. We know they will make the residents of Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha counties extremely happy.”
With a bachelor’s in graphic design, Schmocker worked in pre-press, customer service and sales prior to owning a Gotcha Covered franchise. He initially heard about the franchise from his entrepreneur coach, but it was conversations with Gotcha Covered CEO Vic Yosha, franchise development rep Hannah Erlenbusch, President Paul Linenberg, and other franchisees that helped him make the leap into the world of franchising.
“Gotcha Covered was the perfect option for me because of the culture of the franchise,” said Schmocker. “I consider everyone in the company as part of one big family. My time here has been amazing, and the franchise support from headquarters has helped me be successful. If there is ever a question, I know that I can find the answers I need from headquarters or another franchisee.”
As for the vision of Gotcha Covered of Greater Waukesha, Schmocker said he wants to present customers with the optimal choice for window treatments while building connections and forming relationships along the way.
Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has more than 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.
