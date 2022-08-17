GWCHF purchases former Bethesda corporate offices
The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation announced Tuesday it has purchased the former Bethesda corporate office building and 90 adjacent acres for $16 million on the city’s south side. Gathered to celebrate Tuesday's news, from left, are Jeremy Otte, Community Action Coalition; Dr. Mike Sullivan and Tina Crave, both are of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation; Kim Schooley and Jon Lange, both are of the Watertown Area YMCA; Amanda Combs, Safe Families; Kathi Cauley, Jefferson County Human Services; Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County administrator; Cindy Moon-Mogush, AbleLight; Mary Anne Weiland and Danielle Nelson, both of Jefferson County Head Start and Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation announced Tuesday it has purchased the former Bethesda corporate office building and 90 adjacent acres for $16 million on the city’s south side to lay the groundwork for a new YMCA, expanded child care and more affordable housing.

Over the next 10 months, the former corporate center will be renovated, reopening in the summer of 2023 as The Collective, said Tina Crave, Foundation president and CEO.

