Tawney Hadler, a junior at Fort Atkinson High School, started Cold Spring Custom Barn Quilts when she just was 14 years old.
Her small business was a result of painting and entering two barn quilts in the Jefferson County Fair that she created for her family’s farm. They were noticed by Philip Jones of Jones Dairy Farm and was commissioned to paint an 8-foot by 8-foot quilt for Jones’ iconic yellow dairy barn located along the Rock River in Fort Atkinson.
Over the last few years, Tawney has painted more than 14 barn quilts that are displayed across Jefferson County and beyond, including the quilt that recently was hung on the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. She was commissioned by the Fort Atkinson City Beautification Council to create this piece of local art.
In Tawney’s travels around the county, she noticed other barn quilts. This inspired her to create a “Barn Quilt Trail,” which is a listing and self-guided driving tour of quilts. To date Tawney has identified 69 quilts at 57 different properties across Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Tourism Council has agreed to add the Barn Quilt Trail to the county tourism website www.enjoyjeffersoncounty.com allowing anyone interested to easily access the quilts location, imagery and its story.
In addition, Tawney has partnered with the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson to uncover the origins of properties and the meaning behind quilt patterns.
Tawney in the process of reaching out to discover barn quilt property owners’ interest in being part of the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
If interested in participating, people may contact Tawney Hadler at (920) 397-2768 or tawneyhadler@gmail.com. There is no cost to be part of this local tourism attraction highlighting agriculture and the small towns across Jefferson County. Visit coldspringcustombarnquilts.com to learn more.
