Live music, carnival games and a COVID-19 shot.
As Public Health Madison and Dane County prepares to end coronavirus testing and vaccinations at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on June 26, it’s hitting the road.
Since April, when the health department held its first mobile vaccine clinics at group housing sites, its staff has travelled to far corners of the county to reach people who, for whatever reason, have yet to get a shot.
The vaccines are free and available to anyone age 12 and older without an appointment. Youth younger than 18 need parental consent.
As with the Alliant Energy Center vaccine clinic, financial backing is coming in part from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.
Meeting people where they’re at has this, spring and early summer, often meant setting up at festivals or other outdoor events.
Last weekend, a mobile clinic rolled out to Cottage Grove’s Fireman’s Festival, offering first doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
This Friday, June 25, and on three subsequent Fridays in July and August, health department staff will be at Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge during the Cambridge Arts Council’s Summer Concerts.
The arts council is coordinating with Public Health Madison and Dane County to offer the pop-up vaccine clinic from 4-8 p.m. on June 25, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 13.
Cambridge Arts Council President Laurie Struss said the health department originally contacted her about having a mobile clinic at Midwest Fire Fest in July. In an ensuing conversation, after sharing that Fire Fest has been canceled for 2021, she suggested holding mobile clinics during Summer Concerts.
“I am a huge fan of vaccinations and am proud that the Cambridge Arts Council can be a tiny part of the solution,” Struss said. “I’m so glad they reached out to us.”
“Simply put, this was important to do. It isn’t enough to say ‘hey, go get vaccinated.’ You have to make it accessible,” Struss said.
At the Fireman’s Festival in Cottage Grove last weekend, 10 public health staff members set up between the beer tent and a carousel, under a tent with camp chairs, two folding tables and a cooler full of vials. They were right next to a Deer-Grove EMS tent, allowing for quick medical attention if a patient had a reaction.
There was immediate interest; health department staff gave out one Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the mobile clinic officially opened for business on Saturday.
Staff members said feedback they’ve gotten indicate the importance of their presence; many people shared that they weren’t likely to get a shot at a site outside their community.
Pop-up clinics also are happening this summer in libraries and parks, including at a homeless encampment in a Madison park.
“We have done clinics in parking lots, at churches, at community centers, everywhere you can think of and then some,” said Tess Ellens, COVID vaccine deputy and immunization coordinator for Public Health Madison and Dane County. Going forward, she said, “I’m sure there will be different types of clinics that we have yet to see.”
There will also be a clinic at Olbrich Gardens in Madison on June 28; during the Dane County Fair July 16-17; and at a Mazomanie’s Pavilion on June 28.
Ellens said in addition to the mobile clinics that are viewable via a link to an interactive map at www.publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine, the health department is booking private mobile clinics that aren’t open to the public.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second doses, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires just a single dose.
For more information about bringing a clinic out a community event, send an email to: coronavirus@publichealthmdc.com.
