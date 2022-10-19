HELENVILLE — The 13th annual Helenville Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 2 at 6:30 pm.
The theme of this year’s parade is “A Country Christmas.”
Entry forms have been mailed out to previous participants and additional entry forms are available at several Helenville businesses including, Wingin’ It, B’s Cheers N’ Beers and Ron’s Market. They can also be requested by visiting the Facebook page for the Helenville Christmas Parade.
"This year’s parade promises, once again, to be a great event with appearances by The Don Peachy Orchestra, Tony Rocker, The Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages and Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as many more floats, music, animals and refreshments," said one of the parade's organizers, Vicki Milbrath.
The Helenville parade route starts on the corner of Depot Road and North Helenville Road and goes south to cross Highway 18 to South Helenville Road. The route continues on Gruennert Road and heads back to Highway 18, where it proceeds through the downtown and ends at St. Peter’s Lutheran School.
"A unique aspect of the Helenville Parade is the choreography of the crisscrossing of the floats in the center of downtown Helenville," Milbrath said. "Floats from the beginning of the parade, already coming through the downtown, meet the oncoming floats on North Helenville Road and crisscross with each other. It truly is an amazing sight to see and experience."
The Helenville Christmas parade began in 2010 as an idea between a few people to highlight the small town. It began by word-of-mouth and the first parade yielded 23 entries. Since then, the popularity of the parade has continued to grow. Festive holiday banners hang throughout the town, a community Christmas tree stands on the corner in the downtown, and the committee continues to provide parade entertainment that appeals to all ages.
This year’s parade sponsors include Helenville Mutual Insurance Company, Lemke DJ&R Manufacturing, Ron’s Market, Godfroy Heating and Cooling, Wingin’ It, Med Tek, Inc., and B’s Cheers N’ Beers. The parade is also funded by donations and fundraisers.
