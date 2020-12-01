HELENVILLE — While some area parades have canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus surge and others have switched to a drive-through format, the Helenville Christmas Parade is following tradition with a live parade open to spectators.
The 11th annual event will take place at 6:30 p.m. this Friday in downtown Helenville.
Coordinator Vicki Milbrath said planners thought long and hard before deciding to proceed with this year’s parade, ultimately agreeing that local residents needed something to celebrate during this pandemic year.
“People need distraction and joy in their lives, and we thought it was important to have the parade,” Milbrath said.
Being outside and spread over a wide area, she said the parade is a comparatively safe activity when compared to crowded or indoor events.
Organizers are making some concessions to ensure that parade-goers aren’t spreading COVID-19, however.
“We are encouraging everyone to utilize the space we have over the whole parade route for social distancing, gathering in their own family groups,” Milbrath said.
A certain number of people always have watched the parade from their parked cars, she said, adding she expects this year that number will grow.
The organizer said that the parade is allowing candy giveaways and other handouts, but that all of the people who are providing handouts will be required to wear facemasks and gloves to prevent the unintentional spreading of COVID-19.
In addition, she said, the normal auxiliary activities such as refreshments, crafts and visits with Santa which traditionally have followed the parade, coordinated by the local fire department, will not occur this year.
The parade itself will be the main attraction, and the community also has a decorated Christmas tree outside for spectators’ enjoyment.
Unlike some other area parades which have been going on for a quarter-century or more, the Helenville parade started just 11 years ago with the idea of explicitly celebrating Christmas, rather than the holiday season in general.
“It started out very small and just centered around our little community, and it has grown every year,” Milbrath stated.
Every year, the parade has a different theme, and parade units are encouraged to decorate in accordance with the theme. This year’s theme will be “Silent Night Christmas.”
The parade starts out on North Helenville Road, crosses State Highway 18 onto South Helenville Road, then heads down Gruennert shortly before coming back to Highway 18, where it runs through the tiny community’s downtown to disperse a few blocks later at St. Peter’s Lutheran School.
As of Sunday afternoon, the parade had 24 entries signed up, with more expected to join the lineup in the days leading up to the event. There will be animals, live music, floats, emergency vehicles and more.
“We are continuing to get more entries and are hopeful for some more during the week,” Milbrath said.
Serving as parade marshal this year will be Tammy Gunderson.
The parade will start with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.
The elaborate castle float created by Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit Days German heritage organization always is a crowd favorite, Milbrath said.
Other highlights include units sponsored by the Jefferson Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, the Dousman Community Choir, Broedlow CPA Services, Paddy’s Paws, Andy’s Emergency Towing, Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker of Jefferson, the Rock River Clovers 4-H Club, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, the LETTSEW K9 Foundation supporting law enforcement canine units, the Helenville Hillhoppers snowmobile club, the Helenville Fire Department, the Helenville ATV club, Physique, the Jefferson County Fair, Julie Elsbernd, Acclaim Performance Horses, the Concord Center Cruisers snowmobile club, and Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin.
Bringing up the rear will be Santa and Mrs. Claus in a carriage provided by Thundering Acres.
Milbrath said the committee which coordinates the parade is composed of community members, all of them volunteers, noting that the event is supported entirely through private donations and fundraisers.
